International Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died, as announced to the press on March 4th, 2022.

Tributes started coming in within minutes of the announcement, recognising the legacy of what many call one of the world’s finest cricketers ever.

Here’s more about Shane Warne, including his cricketing career.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shane Warne died at the age of 52 in Thailand. Photo: Getty Images.

How did Shane Warne die?

Few details have been made public so far, with the news being confirmed by Fox Sports, which Warne commentated for.

Early reports state that Warne died of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

Tributes to the former Australia cricketer Shane Warne have already begun to poor in on social media. Photo: Gareth Copley/PA Wire.

““It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” read a statement from Warne’s management team. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.”

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

What was Shane Warne’s age?

Warne died at the age of 52.

His birthday was September 13th, 1969.

Shane Warne cricketer career highlights

During his cricketing career, Warne lead the Australian national team as captain in One Day Internationals.

He was widely considered to be one of the greatest bowlers in cricketing history, with his record-making 708 Test wickets only surpassed by contemporary rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

As well as playing internationally, Warne also played at home in Australia for his home state of Victoria in domestic matches and in English domestic cricket for the county of Hampshire.

Warne – who was the joint-leading wicket-taker as Australia won the 1999 World Cup and finished with 293 one-day dismissals in 194 matches – brought an illustrious 15-year international career to an end in 2007.

Warne then went on to commentate and coach the sport.

Warne was recognised as a cricket legend by being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2013 and into the Cricket Hall of Fame by Cricket Australia in 2012.