Edinburgh Capitals netminder Ben Keddie about to cover up a shot from Whitley Bay (Pic: Ian Coyle) | Ian Coyle

The two sides meet at Murrayfield Ice Arena this weekend and are both in fine form ahead of the match.

This Saturday the Edinburgh Capitals take on the Aberdeen Lynx in this weekend’s highly anticipated SNL match up at the Murrayfield Ice Arena.

Both teams are riding high, each winning five out of their last five games with the Caps taking down the table topping Whitley Warriors 3-1 in an electrifying match last weekend. Several of the Capitals players have come into the season already in top form, Joe Lynch currently tops the scoring charts with an impressive eight goals in the opening run.

Chad Smith has been red hot as well, tallying eight assists through his first five games helping Edinburgh surge past every opponent they’ve faced so far. Young goaltender Ben Keddie has also made a significant impact on the back end after making the move from Kirkcaldy this season.

In his first five games as a Capital, Keddie is 5-0 with a .926 SVE% and a 2.16 GAA, ensuring that the Edinburgh defense has a solid goaltender behind them. However, with Aberdeen coming off an emphatic 3-2 victory against a strong Dundee team it won’t be an easy game for the Capitals and it seems the match up has the makings of a fabulous game of Hockey.

CapsTV spoke with coach Steven Lynch on Tuesday to get his thoughts on Aberdeen and the game this upcoming weekend. Although the season is still young, he stressed the importance of their current stretch of games.

He said: “We’ve had two games against our biggest rivals–Kirkcaldy, a game against Paisley, a game against Whitley Bay, and now we move on to Aberdeen–then two games against Dundee.”

It doesn’t get much tougher than that in the SNL with Kirkcaldy, Aberdeen and Whitley making up the top three spots in the league and Dundee sitting in sixth only due only to them being several games back on the rest of their competition. However, Coach Lynch doesn’t get ahead of himself, keeping his focus on this weekends match.

He added: “We’ve had some great games against Aberdeen and have created a great rivalry with them. They’re a good team, they work hard, they’re well coached, they know how to play, they know how to win.”

Although he was complimentary of the Lynx play, mentioning their big win over Dundee, he believes there’s no reason the Capitals won’t be ready for them. “Were riding a bit of a wave ourselves so it’s got the makings of a cracking game of hockey–one that we’re going to be up for.”

After an impressive outing last weekend, the Capitals will be keen to extend their win streak to six, letting the entire league know that when you come to the Murrayfield Ice Arena, you ought to bring your best. There are many new faces on this Edinburgh team, some of whom were not on the team that finished second last season.

With several key pieces missing, there were certainly questions asked about their ability to succeed amongst the tough competition at the top of the SNL; if the last five games have shown anything it is that the Capitals are absolutely a team to be reckoned with. So, no matter if you’re a new fan or an old fan and you want to see the best hockey in Edinburgh, look no farther than the Murrayfield Ice Arena this Saturday when the Capitals hit the ice against the Aberdeen Lynx.

