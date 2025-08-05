Edinburgh club hit with a 15-point SPFL deduction - but plan to appeal

Edinburgh City have been punished for issues relating to an insolvency event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh City have today been hit with a 15-point deduction by the Scottish Professional Football League relating to an insolvency event. The League Two side appointed a provisional liquidator in July this year, and league officials have reacted with a hefty punishment to leave City isolated at the foot of the table.

An SPFL statement read: “The Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has today confirmed the imposition of a 15-point deduction for Edinburgh City, as per SPFL rules on clubs suffering an insolvency event. This deduction follows a provisional liquidator being appointed in respect of the club on July 22 this year in relation to an unpaid debt due by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similar to administration, the provisional appointment of a liquidator is an insolvency event under SPFL Rules. The William Hill League Two table has been updated accordingly.”

Rule E1 of the SPFL rules and regulations states that “where a club takes, suffers or is subject to a deductible insolvency event that club shall…be deducted 15 points and 5 points in the League in consecutive seasons”.

City intend to appeal the decision and posted a comment on their social media channels. “Edinburgh City FC hereby acknowledges the penalty imposed upon it by the SPFL this morning,” they said. “The club will begin its appeal process immediately. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Edinburgh City began their League Two campaign on Saturday with a 2-1 defeat against Stirling Albion at Meadowbank. Their Premier Sports Cup campaign ended miserably with 4-1 and 4-0 defeats against Partick Thistle and Queen of the South respectively. Following a 0-0 draw with Stranraer - City won 5-3 on penalties - the Capital side then suffered a demoralising 8-0 loss at Ross County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SPFL League Two table sees Edinburgh club rooted at the bottom

A difficult start to the season has now gone from bad to worse with a points deduction which will leave Michael McIndoe’s team battling to avoid relegation to the Lowland League this season. As an instant result of today’s SPFL sanction, they have been left 15 points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

The SPFL moved to deduct Hamilton Academical 15 points last season for breaking various league rules, which led to their relegation from the Championship to League One. Accies also appealed at the time but an independent Scottish FA disciplinary tribunal found the Lanarkshire club guilty of four offences, including the non-payment of players and not acting in "good faith" when dealing with the governing body regarding a previous transfer ban.

Hamilton chairman Jock Brown said in a statement at the time: “The club is obviously very disappointed at the outcome of the appeal to the SFA tribunal, where the decision of the SPFL tribunal was upheld with the result that the 15-point deduction stands. The board is prevented from making any further comment on the matter by SPFL regulations but will communicate further with supporters in early course.”