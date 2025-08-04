EPL chairman stated the Edinburgh club can win the Scottish league

Derek McInnes reacted positively to Tony Bloom’s Premiership title talk following Hearts’ season-opening win against Aberdeen. Graeme Shinnie’s own goal and Stuart Findlay’s header gave the hosts a 2-0 victory in front of a sellout Tynecastle Park crowd. McInnes now has five wins from five competitive games in charge of the Edinburgh club and praised his players for their effort.

“I think a lot of what we wanted from the game was there,” said McInnes. “I thought we followed on from our League Cup stuff. Strong start, came out the traps well. Conditions were difficult for both sets of players, and it was a swirling wind. You expect that in Scottish football, but not in August. We've all been waiting for this game for so long. So the conditions, unfortunately, were always going to play a part.

“I thought we started the game strong, deservedly went in front. Probably should have went in at half-time maybe with another one, a real advantage. I thought we were worthy of that, to be honest. It's a real blow with Lawrence's goal getting chopped off, because honestly, it was such a sweet moment, a moment of real quality. The stadium were up for it and there was obviously that psychological blow getting the lads in at half-time about having to go again, because how we would have felt from that and the lift Aberdeen would have got. For all I thought we were the stronger team in the first half, it was only a one goal difference. And in these conditions and the quality Aberdeen have got, you're never really set.

“In the second half, I thought we were just okay, to be honest. I didn't think we were great second half. We waited to see Aberdeen's kind of changes, and we made our change. We always had the intention to go to a back four at the right time. We wanted to try and win the game or to see the game out. And we made the four changes. I thought we were better from then, to be honest, in the game. And I thought that once we got the second goal, I thought we managed the game brilliantly. We got a lot of what I was hoping for.

“Can we play better? Aye, at times. Can we show a bit more calmness and a bit more quality at times? Because I thought we got into so many good crossing positions and especially start of the second half, the first three or four crosses, nowhere near it. We needed to be better and try and make hay when we're on top, but we'd have taken 2-0 before the game against a team of Aberdeen's quality.It's a good start for us. It's only a start, but an encouraging start nonetheless.”

EPL chairman Bloom says Hearts can challenge Celtic and Rangers

McInnes also addressed pre-match comments from Bloom, the Brighton and Hove Albion chairman who has invested £9.86m for a 29 per cent stake in Hearts. Bloom said he would be disappointed if the Tynecastle side did not win at least one Scottish league title in the next 10 years. Although the situation perhaps increased pressure ahead of the Premiership starting, McInnes stressed he had no issue with the comments.

“I knew what Tony was going to say ahead of what you guys heard, and I have absolutely no problem with it at all. There's so many people, including Tony, who are ambitious and want Hearts to be successful at the club. He's obviously come in with a fresh pair of eyes and come out and said exactly what he wants. He's no different to what we all want at the club. But we've got work to do, and we need to do our job well for us to achieve everything that we want.

“We're coming from a long way back, finishing as a bottom-six squad last season and we're trying to make progress. I think we can make progress. I think we're still working off the same budget as we were working in the last couple of seasons here at Hearts. But I think where Tony, others and myself think where we can bridge the gap and maybe try and get ahead of others, is the confidence they have in the recruitment. We think we can work smarter and better on that side of it and that in turn will hopefully get us closer to the teams with a lot more money in us and hopefully get us away from teams who have similar budgets to us.

“That's not to say it's a certainty. We've got work to do to do that.Just because we've got that doesn't mean there's any certainty with it. So we're all aware of that. I'm aware of it. I'm just enjoying working with the players day to day. Like I said, we're a long way off where we want to be, but we're, we've got work to do as I said, but we intend to do our jobs well here.”

Hearts fans chanted Bloom’s name near the start and end of Monday night’s fixture. “He would've loved getting his name sung as well, so he got a name check,” said McInnes. “We knew Tony was coming for a while. I haven't spoken to him yet, I'm meeting him tomorrow. We've had a couple of text conversations, so I think he would have been encouraged as well with seeing Tynecastle the way it was. It was a proper Scottish Premiership game with the conditions. I think he would have enjoyed it. He certainly would have enjoyed the result because, he just wants to see a winning Hearts team more often than not, and that's what we're all wanting.”

There was a sense of relief around Tynecastle that the opening game went in Hearts’ favour. McInnes explained that there will be more to come from his team, with new signings arriving. Icelandic midfielder Tomas Bent Magnusson made his debut as a stoppage-time substitute after signing just hours before the game. “Every manager - we all do our work, we prepare our team, we make signings, we try to put a squad that's built to deal with all the challenges ahead,” explained McInnes. “We've still got work to do, I would imagine, before the window closes.

“In terms of just getting a win, just want to get the first one as quickly as possible.I know we've had League Cup stuff and there's been a lot of encouragement. I've said to the players, what we've fallen short of at times in terms of quality and calmness on the ball, we made up for [in attitude]. We had a team screaming to win the game of football there. Absolutely bursting. Even when Morris breaks near the end, there are four of our boys hunting him down. The togetherness that's been shown, I feel as though I've been here longer, to be honest, when I'm working with them

“I feel as though the players deserve so much credit to try and harness that kind of family feel. But for sheer commitment, guts, effort, I thought we were 10 out of 10. And it was just all about getting a result. There will be other games where we've got a chance to control games and ask the question more and play with wingers and we can hopefully get Kabore in this week. Kerjota will be in for the weekend. But I think we've got good flexibility within the squad and it's important that we try and come up with the answers more often than not, but it's only a start. It's a win and we're encouraged by that.”

Hearts transfers incoming as club go forward in 2025/26

Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore is awaiting a work permit and Sabah Kerjota was suspended for the Aberdeen match due to a red card in his final game for former club Sambenedettese. McInnes’ Hearts side will continue to evolve, although they set a tone for what lies ahead. The boisterous home support certainly played their part. “I think we've got to try and feed off the crowd. I think the way Tynecastle was tonight for long spells is exactly how I wanted it. It's how I pictured it,” McInnes pointed out.

“I think the fans are feeding off the team because it does cover a multitude of sins. You might not be on point or polished in your performance all the time, but you couldn't doubt a team for willingness to work and set about the task tonight. It's a good start for us. Hopefully, we can get Tynecastle like that a lot more this season. I don't see any reason why we can't, but we now have to go and try and find a way to win up at Dundee United on Sunday. We are back in tomorrow with full focus on that one.

“We won the League Cup games and a lot of people will dismiss that, but it also builds confidence as well as the fitness. So we're trying to take the benefit into that. That competitive football, we had that advantage over Aberdeen going into the game. It's not Aberdeen's fault, of course, but and that's sometimes the flip side of getting involved in the League Cup early on.”

Early Hearts goals are quickly becoming a theme under McInnes, with strikes in the first 20 minutes coming in all five of their competitive outings so far this season. It is a deliberate ploy. “Yeah, particularly at Tynecastle,” remarked McInnes. “I think we need to try and be what we want to be. When scouts are coming to watch the game, I want them to know what they're getting. The fans have got a part to play in that. I think the fans were looking forward to the game. I felt there was an anticipation for the game, which was really pleasing, but we know how quickly that can change.

“We just need to get our shoulder to the wheel, just do the job, do our hard yards Monday to Friday and hopefully we get our reward at the weekend because we're going to ask a lot of the players. We'll put that demand on them, but the rewards are clearly there if you can be a winning team at Hearts more often than not. It can offer so much for us all.”