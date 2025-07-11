Edinburgh SPFL club get new city sponsor to drive them forward for season 2025/26

Spartans will again play in League Two in season 2025/26

Spartans today announced a new shirt sponsor for the 2025/26 campaign as they partnered with Edinburgh-based City Cabs. The taxi firm’s name will adorn the front of the club’s shirts as they embark upon another season in League Two of the Scottish Professional Football League.

The Ainslie Park side finished fifth last season and are looking to improve on that placing by reaching the play-offs this term. Edinburgh-based City Cabs are a long-established company who have sponsored areas of Spartans’ home ground. Now they have become the club’s main sponsor and both parties are excited by their partnership.

Graham Carbis, head of commercial at Spartans, outlined the club’s delight at the deal. “We’re thrilled to unveil City Cabs as our new principal home and away shirt sponsor,” he said. “They have been ongoing valued supporters of the club with their perimeter advertising a familiar sight, and I’m delighted they’ve chosen to extend their commitment to The Spartans in this way. We’re extremely grateful for their generous support and look forward to working closely with them moving forward.”

Gary McFarlane, chairman of City Cabs, added his thoughts. “At City Cabs, we are incredibly proud to be the official shirt sponsor for Spartans FC,” he commented. “We share a many similarities at City Cabs and Spartans, with an emphasis on improving the quality of people's life in Edinburgh and our clear focus on making our communities a better place to live, work and play.”

A statement issued by Spartans read: “The Spartans FC is delighted to announce a new partnership with City Cabs ahead of the 2025-26 season. City Cabs, Edinburgh’s longest-serving taxi association, will become the club’s principal home and away shirt sponsor, with their branding featuring prominently on the new kit unveiled today.

“This year sees City Cabs celebrate a centenary of offering quality service backed up by the best technology on the market whilst boasting a fleet of over 450 vehicles that provide a range of services to suit all needs.”

Spartans resume competitive football this Saturday when Championship side Queen’s Park visit Ainslie Park in the first match of the Premier Sports Cup group phase. Dougie Samuel’s side are in Group A alongside Queen’s, Falkirk, Cove Rangers and Brechin City. Their opening League Two match of the new season takes place on Saturday, 2 August, when they travel to K-Park to face newly-promoted East Kilbride.

Spartans’ pre-season friendlies finished earlier this week when they beat the Hearts B team 3-2. They also enjoyed a 1-0 victory over Clydebank as part of their warm-up fixtures and will be confident of making an impression in League Two. This will be the Edinburgh club’s third successive season in the fourth tier of the SPFL after the won promotion in 2023. They have ambitions to climb higher within the senior ranks in the long term.