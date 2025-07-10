Jorge Grant signs for English club run by Man Utd legends

Jorge Grant has followed his Hearts exit by signing a two-year contract at English League Two side Salford City. Salford are owned by a consortium led by Manchester United legends David Beckham and Gary Neville, and manager Karl Robinson welcomed Grant on trial earlier this week.

The 30-year-old midfielder was involved in a 2-2 friendly draw against FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park on Tuesday evening, and has now committed his future to Salford. He had interest from other clubs in the English Football League but chose City as the next club in his career.

“I am really happy, this has been in the pipeline for the last few weeks, so I am just delighted to be here now,” he told the Salford website. “I got to meet the lads yesterday, and I just want to crack on now and get into the games. My target is promotion. I feel like the team obviously missed out on that last year on the last day, so it is important that there is no hangover from that.

“We look forward, looking to the future, and we push on to make sure that we go one better this year and look to go up. I am really excited to meet all the fans, this is the first time that I have been here as I have never played here before, it is a really nice stadium, so I am really looking forward to it.”

Grant was released by Hearts in May when his three-year deal expired and he returned to England to weigh up his future. He previously played for Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Luton Town, Mansfield Town, Lincoln City and Peterborough United - therefore possessing an abundance of experience in the EFL.

He joined Hearts in 2022 under then-manager Robbie Neilson and went on to make 110 appearances in maroon, scoring 10 goals. He experienced European football in Scotland before leaving as a free agent two months ago. City were keen to strengthen their midfield ahead of the 2025/26 campaign in League Two and moved to agree a deal.

Hearts have brought in several new signings after releasing Grant along with winger Barrie McKay at the end of last season. Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee, Portuguese forward Claudio Braga, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Scottish centre-back Stuart Findlay have all arrived.

Two more new faces are set to follow after Albanian winger Sabah Kerjota and Burkinabe forward Pierre Landry Kabore touched down in Edinburgh this week. They are going through the necessary immigration protocol in an effort to finalise moves to Tynecastle Park as soon as possible.

Kerjota’s £120,000 transfer from the Italian Serie C club US Sambenedettese is agreed and his registration with the Scottish Football Association should be processed first. He is a left-footed Albanian winger who favours the right flank. With 10 goals and 11 assists as Sambenedettese gained promotion from Italy’s regional leagues last season, the 23-year-old’s form attracted attention from Hearts.

Kabore is likely to take slightly longer. As an African arriving in the UK, he must go through a different immigration process. Tynecastle officials are paying a modest fee to bring the 24-year-old Burkina Faso internationalist to Scotland from the Estonian side JK Narva Trans, where he scored 12 goals in 15 league games. He is also a left-footed winger who plays on the right but scored many goals as a striker this season.

“There’s nothing we can say officially other than Kerjota might be the easier one to do and might be done quicker because of rules and regulations,” explained the Hearts head coach Derek McInnes earlier this week. “He has not had a pre-season so we are going to have to wait a bit for him to get up to speed and get work into him. Kabore is ready to play but can’t play yet - not available for Saturday [against Dunfermline] or Tuesday [against Hamilton] but possibly next Saturday [against Stirling Albion].”

