Updates for games being called off and pitch inspections right across the SPFL.

The SPFL calendar is about to be shaken up as games up and down the country fall victim to Storm Bert.

There are weather warnings in place and games are already falling by the wayside amid torrential storms. Hibs are in Dundee to face the Dark Blues on Saturday night while Hearts take on Celtic at Tynecastle. Fans travelling to Dens Park have been made aware the Queensferry Crossing is shut in both directions.

Bonnyrigg Rose’s latest League Two clash is already off and Spartans are going to an Ainslie Park. This article will update you of every call-off and pitch inspection, with regular updates.

The Met Office has issued an Amber weather warning for snow and ice in areas north of the Central Belt over Storm Bert. This warning is in place between 7am and 5pm this Saturdat and the affected areas are Angus, Perth & Kinross, Stirling, Aberdeenshire, Highland abd Argyll & Bute Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice affecting all parts of Scotland are in place.

There is a “high risk of disruption and travel conditions may be hazardous.” and “Motorists are advised to consider whether they need to travel and consider delaying journeys.”

Superintendent Vinnie Fisher, deputy head of Road Policing, said: “All road users should consider if they really need to travel in adverse weather. When driving on ice and snow, keep well back from the road user in front. Stopping distances can be up to ten times greater than on dry roads.

“Check your windscreen washer levels and ensure your windows are completely clear before driving. Failure to do so can result in a fine. Listen to media broadcasts for updates, follow Transport Scotland and the Met Office on social media and share information with others.”

Games postponed

Elgin City vs Clyde (arrangement between clubs)

Bonnyrigg vs Stirling Albion (frozen pitch)

Kelty Hearts vs Arbroath (snow)

Morton vs Partick Thistle (frozen pitch)

Airdrie vs Livingston (unspecified)

Alloa vs Dumbarton (snow)

Spartans vs Stranraer (snow)

Queen of the South vs Inverness CT (waterlogged pitch)

