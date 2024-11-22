Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Jambos midfielder Don Cowie says it ‘doesn’t matter’ who the teams behind them in the Scottish Premiership table are.

Ross County manager Don Cowie says he is not concerned by the stature and recourses of Hearts and Hibs as they look to open up a gap at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

The Staggies, who currently sit ninth and are three points better off than Hearts and four ahead of Hibs, welcome Motherwell to the Highlands tomorrow with the two Edinburgh clubs facing Celtic and Dundee respectively. Cowie, who spent two and a half seasons at Tynecastle as a player, says the capital sides are where they are ‘for a reason’.

Asked about Hearts and Hibs sitting behind them he said: “The two teams are there for a reason right now. They need to then start winning games, just like we always want to do as well, so it doesn’t matter who the teams are behind you, you focus on yourself and try and get as many points as possible.

“It’s a really competitive league, you want to strive for better, which we’re always trying to do, but at the same time we understand the challenge of the league, the teams, the quality that you’re playing against. Consistency is key and if we can get that then that allows you the opportunity to move up the league table.”

Neither Hearts or Hibs were able to beat Ross County in the opening round of Scottish Premiership matches with the Jambos being held to a 1-1 draw at Tynecastle and David Gray’s side leaving the Highlands also with a point following a 0-0 stalemate. St Johnstone separate the two Edinburgh clubs from the Victoria Park outfit who are also level on points with Kilmarnock and Dundee and just three points behind sixth place St Mirren.

The Staggies will face both capital clubs again before the end of 2024 first heading to Easter Road on December 14. They then welcome Hearts to the Highlands in between Christmas and New Year on December 29.