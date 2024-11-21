Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish Premiership side Motherwell are bracing themselves for a battle to retain the services of youngster Lennon Miller after his excellent start to the campaign.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been Motherwell’s standout performer this term with four goals and three assists in his 18 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wishaw born footballer is already a mainstay in Stuart Kettlewell’s team and someone who is renowned for his tireless workrate, composure and passing range.

Lennon Miller has been in brilliant form for Motherwell this season. | SNS Group

He has created an incredible 22 chances in the Premiership already this season but also caught the eye with his exceptional play off the ball.

As reported by BBC Sport, Miller has racked up 72 ball recoveries, 18 interceptions, eight tackles while also winning his side 18 fouls over the course of the season.

Miller is tipped to become a full Scotland international in the near future and was watched on by scouts of Celtic and Rangers during his most recent outing for the Under-19 team as he captained Scotland to a 0-0 draw with France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Premiership giants see Miller as a player that can enhance their title hopes in years to come, but the hype around the youngster has also spread further down the border to the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Aston Villa, who have all been keeping tabs on the starlet, according to Sun Sport.

Miller is contracted to Motherwell until 2026 and is already regarded as The Steelmen’s most important players. He is believed to be valued at around £4m although this figure could increase in the near future if he continues his upwards trajectory towards Steve Clarke’s senior Scotland squad.

Former Celtic wonderkid tipped to have huge future

Liverpool icon Jan Molby has told fans that they should be very excited about the potential of Ben Doak and has claimed that the Scotland international has the potential to one day become the heir at Anfield to Egyptian king Mohamed Salah.

Molby was hugely impressed with Doak’s recent displays against Croatia and Poland in the UEFA Nations League after he had the beating of two highly experienced Premier League stars in Manchester City’s Croatian international Josko Gvardiol and Arsenal’s Polish star Jakub Kiwior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ben Doak has started the last two games for Scotland and been one of the standouts as well. He's obviously the type of player that instantly gets your attention because he's so explosive, isn't he?” Molby told seatloader.com.

“There's no doubt that Liverpool will be keeping a close eye on him and will be reporting back to Arne Slot. If Liverpool were to produce a young player in that position it would be good especially as there's a doubt whether Mo Salah might sign or might not. So it's a hell of an opportunity for the boy, I mean, to be at Liverpool at that age and also to be almost a regular starter for Scotland, isn't it?" He added.

Doak rose to prominence at Celtic when he was fast tracked into Ange Postecoglou’s team at the age of 16. He made two appearances for the Hoops but turned down an offer to sign a new contract in favour of a move to Anfield, with Liverpool paying a compensation fee of just £600,000 for the youngster.

The Scotland star got a taste of Premier League action at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp but injuries hampered his progress last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boss Arne Slot decided that a loan move to Middlesbrough was the best way for the teenager to harness his potential and he has so far been a huge hit at the Riverside Stadium with one goal and three assists in 10 Championship matches for Michael Carrick’s side.

Molby is adamant that the best is yet to come and described Doak as someone with a huge chance of success in the game.

“There are no rules when you play young players, it can be very difficult sometimes.

“But the fact that Jürgen was prepared to involve them in some games early on, obviously, led you to believe that the club thought an awful lot of him. I think with the coaching today, I think somebody will always be there to try and make him improve, to try and see things and try and improve that end product. But anyone who's got the raw material, what he's got, he's got a big chance in the game.”