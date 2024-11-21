Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former player has taken on a key role at Hearts.

Angus Beith has been named the replacement to Liam Fox as the Hearts ‘B’ team head coach.

Former Dundee United boss Fox vacated the position in the aftermath of stepping up to become a permanent first team coach under Neil Critchley, after taking interim charge following Steven Naismith’s sacking. Beith formed part of Fox’s interim management team prior to Critchley’s arrival, having been named ‘B’ team assistant in the summer.

Still only 28, the former midfielder is a product of the Hearts Football Academy. He shone at youth level and was capped by Scotland U19s, making his senior debut for the Jambos in 2014 before loan spells in Leagues One and Two. He moved to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2018 and was forced retire from playing at 23 due to a hip injury.

Development in the coaching world came with the younger age groups at the Oriam and at Hearts’ Balerno Performance School, while studying for a degree with the Open University. He now takes on the ‘B’ team, who are just below mid-table in the Lowland League.

Beith said: said; “I’m very pleased to be given the honour and opportunity to lead the B Team. I have a good relationship with the squad having coached many of them at youth level and that familiarity has only heightened after working closely with them this season.

“I feel well-placed to know what it takes to make the transition from youth sides into the first team, having made that same journey myself as a young player. My focus now is helping these players to reach their potential and I will put everything into it.”