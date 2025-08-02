Fisheries back in business after tackling weed issues

Millhall near Polmont and Newlands Tweeddale near Gifford are open again after being shut due to weed growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Re-opening comes as a relief to fishery bosses at both venues, but they are both counting the cost.

Newlands Tweedale confirm that fish are biting after the closure. Kenny McDonald (Tranent) was one of the more successful anglers, landing ten on foam daddy and Kevin Walkinshaw also ten on dries. David Risien (Dalkeith) had eight on top hat and buzzer patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derek Plenderleith, fishery manager, said the middle pond was badly affected by weed with the top pond less so, and both ponds had been cut.

The water at Millhall near Polmont

Millhall re-opened last Saturday, but the continuing high water temperatures are still a concern for some.

Take the Lake of Menteith. Bosses there report that the water temperature remains high at just over 19C at 6ft and remains at 19C down to 20ft with only a slight decrease to 17C at 30ft.

Rainbow trout are not happy at these temperatures as the water cannot hold enough oxygen for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bigger the fish the less well they are able to tolerate high temperatures and all the bigger fish have been released from pens to allow them to swim down to cooler depths.

Derek Plenderleith at Newlands Tweedale

The Portend Burn is currently an exclusion zone with no boats or fishing allowed and bosses are also asking clubs and individuals to put a limit on the numbers caught and released until the water cools.

Fly fishing for pike continues to be suspended for similar reasons.

Elsewhere, Matt Taylor enjoyed his day at Bowdwn Springs when he tempted six trout, best a 6.5lb brown, on dries with Brian Scott catching five including a 4lb fish on nymph and buzzer patterns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nearby, Linlithgow Loch report that 27 boats and 85 anglers have been out with 42 fish weighing 130lbP being kept and 86 returned. The successful setups were floating, midge-tip, sink-tip, Di5 and Di7 lines with blob, boobies, buzzer/muskins, cormorant, snakes, and lures proving the best picks.

Top rods were Tam Robinson and John Whyte who returned 23 fish using a Di5 line with cormorants, humungus and snake patterns. Ali Fyvie with George Mackintosh kept two fish for 4lb 6oz and returned eight and, the following day, they released seven trout.

Gavin Dunn, out with Jimmy Russell, released 11 rainbows, while Tam Easton returned 14 trout in his four-hour session while Farmers & Ass AC held an outing and kept 22 trout weighing 65lb and returned ten.

Tom Lambert, secretary of the Forth Area Federation of Anglers, who look after the loch, confirmed that they are continuing to re-stock regularly and boats are available most days for either full-day or four-hour sessions. Call 01506 671753 or book online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Lothian Angling Association (WLAA) hosted their clean-up day on Saturday at the Civic Centre, Livingston, with around 40 volunteers on duty.

On to coarse fishing and 14 anglers fished Match Day Six in the summer series hosted by the Edinburgh and Lothians Coarse Angling Club. John Perella won with 53lb 1oz of carp. He favoured pellets and did not fish tight to the margin, giving him more time to stop the fish bolting.

Darrin Ferguson was second with 32lb 5oz but admitted he did not have the best day, losing a number of fish.

Andy Paterson was third with 27lb 5oz and he caught in bursts, fishing a method feeder across the lake. He had no fish from the edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spare a thought for Bruce Lawrie who totalled 25lb 3oz but he lost a double-figure carp on his first put in while netting the fish, the hook link snapping. Then, over the next three hours, he lost another 12 fish through trashed rigs or the fish becoming buried in the undergrowth and that is before he put his first fish in the net.

New member, Joshua Lloyd, netted 21lb 14oz in his first match.

The Knockout Cup progresses and Andy Paterson beat Simon Clynshaw (East Lothian), Stewart Ritchie beat Gordon McKay and Darrin Ferguson beat Erik Newman. All progress to the semi-final with Geoff Lowe facing Bruce Lawrie in the outstanding quarter-final tie to be fished on Match Day Seven on Saturday, August 9.

On to sea fishing and the Scottish Federation of Sea Anglers host Match Seven on the Erskine Walkway on Sunday, August 10. Registration is from 8.30am to 9am and fishing from 10am to 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a pegged match with catch and release operating and it is pre-book only. Contact Davy Neil on 07831 192717 for details.

Entry is £20 for adults and £5 for juniors and there is a maximum of two hooks.

The Clyde and Western Region Open Shore Sweepstake and Junior Open Shore Championship is on August 24 at Greenock Esplanade. Registration is from 8.30am to 10.30am at the Royal West of Scotland Amateur Boat Club, Greenock PA16 7SE and fishing is from 11am to 4pm.

Pre-book with Billy Buckley on 07732 741285 and SFSA rules apply with a three hook maximum. Entry is £15 and juniors are free with a participating adult.