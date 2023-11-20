11 free agents available to Hearts, Hibs and Scottish Premiership rivals

Ex-Premier League and A-League stars are all available as free transfers for Naismith and Montgomery

As the year draws to its close, football managers will begin contemplating their January transfer window plan of action. The first month in 2024 will be Nick Montgomery's first transfer window in the Scottish Premiership and he will be exceptionally keen to make his mark as Hibs hope to finish well within the top half of the league in time for Phase Two of the league.

Hearts, on the other hand, enjoyed a successful transfer window in the summer but with several injuries plaguing the side, Steven Naismith may look ahead to January with the aim of boosting the Jambos' resources. However, neither side need wait the six weeks. Already available to the Edinburgh clubs are a wide-ranging selection of high calibre stars who are currently free agents.

Footballers from leagues across the world could all look to make a new home in the Scottish capital and here are 11 candidates currently available to Naismith, Montgomery and their Premiership rivals...

1 . Callan Elliot - £300k The Scottish-New Zealand right-back has been out of contract since July 2023. He previously played for Wellington Phoenix but could eye a return to his country of birth. Photo Sales

2 . Helder Costa - £2.8 million Costa, 29, recently left Leeds United by mutual consent. The right winger spent time at Valencia and Al Ittihad in the recent seasons. Photo Sales

3 . Tomi Juric - £250k 32-year-old forward Juric has been out of contract since July. The Croatian-Australian scored 23 goals in 68 A-League matches and was most recently at Melbourne. Photo Sales