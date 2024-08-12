Bojan Miovski is set to complete a huge move to La Liga. | SNS Group

A round-up of all the main transfer headlines in the Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership’s two capital clubs Hearts and Hibs are both still waiting for their first league victory in what has proved to be a difficult opening two games for both sides.

Hearts treated fans to an encouraging 0-0 draw against Rangers in their Tynecastle curtain-raiser but were a long way off the levels they produced for most of last season in their most recent 3-1 defeat to Dundee.

Meanwhile, Hibs boss David Gray will be targeting huge improvements in the coming weeks after comprehensive defeats to both St Mirren and Celtic in their opening two matches. Both clubs are expected to be active in the coming weeks before the closure of the summer window. But what are the rest of the team’s in the division up to on the transfer front?

Here’s a round-up of all the latest headlines from Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals.

Aberdeen set to bank a record-fee as 16-goal forward closes in on move

Scottish Premiership bagsman Bojan Miovski has said his goodbyes to his Aberdeen teammates as he closes in on a blockbuster move to Spanish La Liga side Girona.

The North Macedonian, who netted 16 league goals in both of his two seasons in Pittodrie is on the verge of completing a transfer to Estadi Montilivi for a fee in the region of £7m, according to Football Scotland - thus exceeding the previous record of £4m that Aberdeen received from Liverpool for Calvin Ramsay back in 2022.

Miovski has been tempted to Spain by the prospect of lining up in the Champions League next season after Girona’s impressive third place season in La Liga last term.

The 25-year-old is likely to be first choice starter for Michel’s team following the departure of top scorer Artem Dovbyk to AS Roma earlier in the summer.

Liverpool could look to sell youngster back to Celtic this summer

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are considering the prospect of selling youngster Ben Doak after an injury-hit season on Merseyside last term.

The teenager left Parkhead for Anfield in 2022 just weeks after breaking into the team under Ange Postecoglou, but is understood to be a player that Brendan Rodgers rates very highly.

Initially, claims had suggested the Reds were looking at a loan for Doak, or a possible loan with an option to buy. Now new claims have emerged, with DAVEOCKOP stating “It is believed that Liverpool may be open to an outright sale this summer should the right offer come in.” That is something labelled as a ‘surprise.’

Jurgen Klopp had previously described Doak as an exciting talent that can ‘cause problems’ for opposition defenders, but it is not known if new boss Arne Slot sees the player as part of his long term vision at Anfield.