So often the Scottish Cup underdogs in recent times, the League Two outfit will travel to East of Scotland Premier Division club Sauchie Juniors for second-round duty on Saturday as hot favourites. And, having upset the apple cart more than a few times during their rise up the leagues, Weir admits Robbie Horn's men now travel to Beechwood Park in uncharted territory.

"We know what the motivation will be for the Sauchie players this weekend so we're facing a new challenge this time," the 31-year-old told the Evening News. "We have to be on our game and do things professionally. We've had a good relationship with the Scottish Cup over the past few years and we want that to continue. We've maybe punched above our weight getting to the third and fourth rounds but we're now a league club and we don't want that to change. We've earned that right to come into the competition at the second-round stage. But we know it's going to be a tough ask so we have to be at it from the start."

Weir admits Rose's form could be better going into the tie having suffered five defeats in their previous six outings.

Bonnyrigg goalkeeper Mark Weir. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

"Results haven't been going the way we'd hoped lately but we were under no illusions that coming up to this level it was going to be a lot harder," he explained. "Last season in the Lowland League we could maybe have an off-day and still find a way to win whereas this year it is completely different. There were some games, and no disrespect to Vale of Leithen, but we went there and won 13-0 and that just isn't going to happen in League Two.