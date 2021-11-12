Bonnyrigg Rose boss Robbie Horn hails his players and fans after celebrating three years in charge

Bonyrigg Rose manager Robbie Horn has now been in charge for three years and his team are 11 points clear at the top of the Lowland league

His team will take some stopping if they are to be caught in the race to be crowned Lowland League champions.

The New Dundas Park side currently enjoy a ten-point lead over nearest challengers Rangers B, with Spartans a further point back in third.

Earlier this week Rose secured their 16th win out of 19 in the league this season with a 2-0 success over bottom-of-the-table Vale of Leithen. It was also the club's 11th consecutive victory in all competitions. The Midlothian outfit now turn their attentions to tomorrow's visit of Gala Fairydean Rovers.

Manager Robbie Horn is also celebrating his third year at the helm of his second spell having left to join Berwick Rangers in 2017.

"The reason I came back to the club was to try and take the club forward to the level we all want to get to," Horn said. "I've had unbelievable backing from the committee and the supporters as well, but I think the biggest thanks I can give is to the players. My job is to organise them and make them the best they can possibly be. Hopefully we can be successful between now and the end of the season."

Touching on the win over Vale on Tuesday night where he made seven changes from last weekend's win at Broomhill, Horn added: "I was a wee bit disappointed in the way we played the other night. We didn't play with that intensity or tempo that caused Vale too many issues but you have to credit the opposition for that. But it was another three points closer to where we want to be. We made a lot of changes to the team but no matter who I pick they are all capable of starting every single week and that's the strength in depth of the squad we have."

DUNDEE, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 09: Bonnyrigg Manager Robbie Horn during a Scottish Cup tie between Dundee and Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic at Dens Park, on January 09, 2021, in Dundee, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, Spartans will aim to build on their last-gasp victory over Celtic B three days ago when they travel to Vale of Leithen.

Civil Service Strollers host Berwick Rangers at Christie Gilles Park while Edinburgh University entertain Cumbernauld Colts at East Peffermill.

