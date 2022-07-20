Bonnyrigg Rose defender Josh Grigor on what went wrong at Hearts and seizing his chance

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With two solid performances under his belt against Clyde and Hibs, the young centre-back’s career is moving in the right direction again.

The former Scotland Under-16s captain came through the Hearts academy with Aaron Hickey before off-the-field issues stalled his progress.

He was subsequently beset by health problems and when he got a taste of first-team football at Stenhousemuir, Covid brought the campaign to a sudden stop.

Bonnyrigg Rose Josh Grigor in action against Hibs New Dundas Park. He has started both of Bonnyrigg's Premier Sports Cup games so far. Picture: Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He dropped down to the East of Scotland League last season, but sees Bonnyrigg as a fresh start.

Grigor, 20 next month, did enough on trial to be awarded a one-year contract by manager Robbie Horn and, with experienced Rose defender Alan Horne away on holiday, was thrown straight into the starting XI for the first two Premier Sports Cup games against Clyde and Hibs.

“Josh read the game really well against Hibs and was excellent,” said Horn. “He was outstanding against Clyde as well.

“He’s a young lad who has had a few things go against him. Since he’s come in here his attitude has been fantastic. He’s done really well in training.

Bonnyrigg Rose Josh Grigor in action against Hibs New Dundas Park. He has started both of Bonnyrigg's Premier Sports Cup games so far. Picture: Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

“Maybe if other people had been available he might not have had the opportunity [to start the first two Premier Sports Cup games]. But he’s taken that opportunity with both hands.”

Grigor was seven when he first joined Hearts and signed full-time in June 2018, two months before his 16th birthday, along with Hickey and seven other Riccarton academy graduates.

Hearts had high hopes, awarding Grigor a three-year contract, but it didn’t work out and he left before his deal expired.

A last-ditch goal-line clearance by Josh Grigor prevented Momodou Bojang from netting a debut goal for Hibs

“There were some off-the-field issues,” he explained. “It was difficult. I ended up deciding I wanted to leave. I didn’t think it was the place for me.

“I’ve had my fair share of bad luck. When I left Hearts, health issues kicked in. I had an operation which sorted that out and I’ve now got a clear road ahead of me. I’m ready to move forward and kick on.”

Grigor had a year on the books at Hamilton after leaving Hearts. When he moved to Stenhousemuir under David Irons in 2000 and got a taste of first-team football at League 2 level, Covid curtailed the season and his game time was restricted to just 12 first-team appearances, five of them from the bench.

Taking a step back to take two forwards, last season he was loaned to East of Scotland League Conference X side Syngenta.

Josh Grigor in action for Scotland U16s against Qatar at Oriam in July 2017

“Since youth football I hadn’t really played regular games, so I was given a great opportunity by Syngenta and really enjoyed my time there,” Grigor explained. “I played every week and I feel it’s done me the world of good.”

An outstanding season brought Grigor to Horn’s attention and he hasn’t looked back since.

Since coming off the Rose bench as a trialist in the friendly against Hearts at Tynecastle, he has been signed and started against Clyde and Hibs. He’s expected to keep his place against Falkirk on Wednesday.

“It’s been great being back on the pitch,” Grigor added. “All the boys have been great and the gaffer has been brilliant. It’s now just about me trying to kick on and nail down a place for the season. It’s a great opportunity and I’ll do everything I can to take it.”