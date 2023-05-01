News you can trust since 1873
Bonnyrigg Rose have enough in the tank to secure SPFL League Two safety in final fixture

Robbie Horn and Bonnyrigg Rose are on the verge of mission accomplished.

By Neil McGlade
Published 1st May 2023, 07:00 BST- 2 min read

Having earned promotion to the SPFL 12 months ago, their remit this season was quite simply to preserve their League Two status heading into the 2023/24 campaign.

It's been a steep learning curve for the New Dundas Park outfit where, at one stage, they found themselves six points adrift at the foot of the table. However, they are now just five days away from their 36th and final fixture where a point is all that's required at home against Elgin City to see them across the finish line.

The Moray-based club are just a point above their hosts in eighth with Saturday's stoppage-time victory over Dumbarton enough to see them safe for another year.

Rose midfielder Ross Gray gets a shot away against Annan. PIcture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.Rose midfielder Ross Gray gets a shot away against Annan. PIcture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
Rose midfielder Ross Gray gets a shot away against Annan. PIcture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.
Horn and his players would have bitten your hand off to be in this position prior to a ball being kicked. But the job is far from done.

That said, you'd have assumed their current tally of 39 would have seen them home and dry weeks ago. Not this year.

The average amount of points amassed from the side who has finished bottom of the pile in the last decade, excluding two Covid-hit campaigns in 2019/20 and 2020/21, is 27.9. Rose are currently 11 points better off but still aren't out of the relegation mire. It's the story of Scottish football's topsy-turvy division.

Bonnyrigg have the opportunity to break through the 40-point barrier this weekend. I think this represents a marker of just how well the club has fared in its maiden SPFL season. In seasons gone by they could quite easily have been sitting comfortably mid-table and with a shout of promotion.

As it stands, Albion Rovers, who welcome champions Stirling Albion to Coatbridge, are three points worse off than Rose and must overcome Darren Young's men and hope Elgin do the job in Midlothian if they are to avoid the relegation play-off against either Spartans or Brechin City.

It's sure to be a tense 90 minutes for all those connected with the Rosey Posey. But with the workmanlike attitude and determination the players have shown these past few months, I'm sure there will be a few celebratory drinks come 5pm for those in red and white.

