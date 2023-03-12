And that trait reared its ugly head once more at Forthbank as Jack Leitch's 91st-minute winner denied the New Dundas Park outfit a precious point against the League Two title-chasers.

With Albion Rovers' home clash against Stranraer postponed due to a frozen pitch, it was a missed opportunity to leapfrog the Coatbridge side at the bottom of the table.

Robbie Horn's men assumed an 11th-minute lead through Callum Connolly before Flynn Duffy restored parity 12 minutes into the second half. Rose had chances to go back in front but the hosts completed the turnaround in heartbreaking fashion for Rose when Leitch found the bottom corner with a well-placed finish.

Rose's Zander Murray battles for possession. Picture: Joe Gilhooley LRPS.

It was the same script when Stirling were the visitors to Midlothian last month with Greig Spence grabbing the headlines with an 89th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 triumph.

Despite the setback, Rose have managed to pick up four points from their last three outings and will approach next weekend's home clash against East Fife in confident fashion.

Manager Horn said afterwards: "I'm really disappointed with the result as we put so much into the game. We managed to get ourselves in front and were managing the game pretty well, but we just switched off for the goal which gives them a lift. They were pushing forward but we had a great opportunity which Keiran (McGachie) should probably score, but it's heartbreaking for the players at the end that we lost a goal.

"But they aren't hiding and are working as hard as they can for each other and the club. It's just so frustrating losing another last-minute goal because I don't think we deserved to get beat. But we can't sit around feeling sorry for ourselves as we've got to pick ourselves up and go again.