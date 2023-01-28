The League 2 bottom club have signed Alieu Faye from Civil Service Strollers and allowed goalkeeper Mark Weir to join Stirling Albion on loan until the end of the season.

Faye, 32, is Horn’s fifth new arrival of the January transfer window, following Zander Murray, Robbie McGale, Aaron Arnott and Paddy Martin. The 6ft 5in forward has hit double figures against for Strollers and has been a key player for the Lowland League side over the past five seasons.

Horn said: “Alieu is a player we have faced a number of times in the past few seasons and has always caused problems. People always look at his height and think that's his main asset, but there is a lot more to his game. He's got great feet, links the play well and has the ability to score goals. He's a real character and a good addition to the changing room.”

Meanwhile, Weir has joined fellow League 2 side Stirling on loan after 16 appearances for the Rose in all competitions this season. He was not included last week when Martin, who has arrived on loan from Falkirk, was handed his debut. Weir won't be eligible to play against Bonnyrigg this season.

Horn said last week, after a second consecutive 4-0 defeat which leaves his team four points adrift, that he needed to “freshen it up”. He said: “We’re in a position where we are bottom of the league, so things need to change a wee bit.”