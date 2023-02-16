The Midlothian side were in buoyant mood ahead of the Valentine's Day fixture following victory at Stranraer three days prior.

But a Greig Spence effort, three minutes from time at New Dundas Park, wrapped up a 2-1 win for the visitors that left manager Robbie Horn and his players on their knees.

And 29-year-old defender Young, who recently made his 250th appearance for the club, is adamant Rose - who are currently bottom of the table - maintain a belief that the tide will turn.

Rose defender Kerr Young. Picture: Joe Gilhooley

"We played really well in large parts of the game and it's just silly decisions that are costing us just now," Young said ahead of this weekend's visit of Forfar. "You don't get away with making these mistakes at a higher level. We're trying our best and if we keep playing the way we have been the last few weeks we'll be fine. But we've got to cut out the mistakes. I don't think there is much difference in the quality between the teams in the division but it seems to come down to individual errors.

"There's still a lot to play for – 12 games to go so a lot of points up for grabs. We'll get through this together – I'm sure it will work out.

If we can find a bit of consistency, then that would help the confidence come back. We just need to string a few wins together so it's not been good enough for large parts of the season. It's hard moving up a league when you're used to winning all the time so it's been a learning curve.

"The boys the gaffer brought in last month have done brilliant so far – Alieu (Faye) scored the winner against Stranraer and Zander (Murray) is getting stronger and fitter after being unwell for a few weeks. But it's just about one or two players, we win and lose as a squad.