Bonnyrigg's Lowland League title has been four years in the making says Robbie Horn

Bonnyrigg manager Robbie Horn. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The recently-crowned champions will finally get their hands on the silverware following tomorrow's penultimate fixture against East Stirlingshire at New Dundas Park.

Rose have stormed their way to the league title and will now face the winners of the Highland League in the Pyramid play-off later this month.

The Midlothian club elected to leave the Junior set up in 2018 in hope of one day joining the SPFL. They are now on the brink of fulfilling that dream if they can overcome Fraserburgh or Buckie Thistle before taking care of the side that finishes bottom of League Two .

"We started this journey when we left the Juniors before going on to win the East of Scotland League, so tomorrow will be a special moment for the club," Horn explained to the Evening News. It's a big day in Bonnyrigg's history. The players deserve massive credit for what they have done over the last few years. We've been the most consistent side this season and we've managed to win it by quite a bit.

"There's a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes as well so this moment is for them too. It was great winning the league down at Berwick a few weeks back, the support we had was tremendous, but I think tomorrow will be that wee bit extra special with the lifting of the trophy."

Horn added: "We've still got to go and win the game. We've had some real competitive games against East Stirlingshire so I don't expect it to be any different tomorrow. We want to keep that momentum going into the play-off games. We've had both Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle watched but we haven't spoken too much to the players about it.

We just need to keep everyone fit and available and try and stay clear of suspensions. It's looking like it's going to be Fraserburgh with the games they have got left, but you just never know in this game."

