Broxburn Athletic are looking up the East of Scotland Premier Division table after ending six-year wait

The Albyn Park men ended their six-year Cuikie hoodoo with a 2-1 victory over Stevie McLeish’s side thanks to goals from Andrew Gillen and Errol Douglas. The win was their first in four games, and Townsley believes it can give his side confidence that they can compete with the top teams.

"As a player and as a manager with Broxburn, that's the first time we have beaten Penicuik, so it's been a long time coming,” said Townsley.

Chris Townsley

"I'm hoping it's a good springboard for us for the rest of the season. We keep stressing to the boys that we have only lost two games [in the league], we needed a wee spark, a result to lift everyone and hopefully today is it.

"I thought we were up for it and we looked hungry to win, that was the most pleasing thing for me. We were hanging on a wee bit at the end; boys were throwing themselves in front of shots, which is what we have been looking for, maybe what we've been lacking earlier in the season.

“To be fair, Penicuik are a really good team and we expected to have to weather the storm a wee bit in the second half, but the last five minutes nearly gave me a heart-attack.

“We were all after a clean sheet, but Penicuik are a good team and they were always going to have opportunities in the match. We defended relatively well and our young goalkeeper Josh Blair was composed, he's only 17. I thought he coped really well and one of centre halves [Jack Sayers] is only 17 as well. We had Sheggs [Shaun Harrison] back there today which helped us, a bit of experience.

“It gives us confidence that we can mix it with a team at the top of the league. We are looking to go on a bit of a run now and see where it takes us, and put teams above us under a bit of pressure, you never know what can happen in terms of injuries and other results. Like Linlithgow did last season, you get a bit of momentum and you see what happens.

“We are hoping our injury predicament is behind us, we can get boys back and push on and enjoy the rest of the season.”

After Gillen’s first half strike, he turned provider for striker Douglas, eight minutes into the second half – his ball to the back post met by the powering head of the frontman.

Penicuik pulled a goal back through Gregor MacDonald’s powerful effort, and threw goalkeeper Robert Watt forward in search of an equaliser, but the home side defended for their lives.

With Linlithgow Rose beating Crossgates 4-1, Penicuik drop to second and are three points behind the Prestonfield club.

McLeish said: “It’s always a hard place to come. I felt in the second half that we were a bit off it for a good 25 minutes.