East of Scotland League: Linlithgow scoring machine; Musselburgh Burns bounce; Dunbar local heroes

Rose maintained an incredible scoring average of over four goals a game for the season with a stunning 4-1 victory away to Crossgates Primrose. Top scorer Mark Stowe scored from the spot before Heaver’s hat-trick wrapped up the points in convincing fashion. It could have been more.

“There are goals coming from all over the pitch,” said Herd. “If it is not Mr Stowe getting a hat-trick, Sean Heaver is popping up with one. I don’t think I’ve seen Sean score a bad goal. His his three goals were ridiculous, especially the third. He’s had no right to hit that but he connected really well. He was immense. I thought Jack Ogilvie, was absolutely immense in the middle of the park too. His ball carrying and energy levels alongside Jamie Allan gave us a good foundation.”

Rose struggled in Fife last season and hadn’t won at Crossgates for a number of years, so Herd was well aware of the potential banana skin but his team played with confidence, control and conviction. “It was good to get that monkey off our back and I thought our team performance was excellent,” added the manager.

New Musselburgh Athletic boss Liam Burns made it three straight wins and propelled his team up to sixth with a 2-0 success over Sauchie at Olivebank, a double from super sub Rusty Cairns making the difference. Elsewhere, Louis Signori’s equaliser earned a point for Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale in a 1-1 draw at Inverkeithing Swifts, but Tynecastle and Haddington both lost away from home.

Dunbar United are the new leaders of the First Division after two local lads secured a 2-1 home win over Lochore Welfare. Liam Gregory put the East Lothian side in front on his return to the team and 17-year-old Gregor Goldie scored the winner. It was his first senior goal for the club.

They are a point clear of Newtongrange Star, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Glenrothes. Leith Athletic were impressive 4-2 winners away to Luncarty, Kayne Patterson grabbing a double.

Dalkeith Thistle stay top of the Second Division, despite losing 3-1 at home to St Andrews. It was their first defeat of the season and means Whitburn – three points behind with two games in hand – and Livingston United are now the only unbeaten teams in all four divisions.