Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic and Rangers have been told to move for Motherwell midfielder Lennon Miller as he continues to impress for the Fir Park club.

The 17-year-old, who is the son of former Hearts and Aberdeen striker Lee Miller, has already made 21 appearances in all competitions so far this season after becoming the club’s youngest ever player he made a senior debut at the age of 16 years and six days in a Scottish Cup tie against Inverness Caledonian Thistle in August 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scotland Under-19 international continued to catch the eye for Stuart Kettlewell’s side on Sunday as he set up Blair Spittal to put the Steelmen in front in a keenly-contested affair against Celtic. Although Miller was unable to prevent his side falling to a 3-1 defeat as Adam Idah’s second-half brace helped the Hoops to the points, he did manage to catch the eye of Sky Sports pundit Mulgrew.

He told the broadcaster: “You see the effect he has on the game today. He’s like a man the way he plays. He is so clever. We see him asking for the keeper to take the goal kick up and flick it on like his dad used to do. What a player. Level-headed boy. Comes from a good family as well. If I was Celtic or Rangers I would sign him now and have him in the team. What a player he is.”

Dons captain makes honest admission after Killie loss

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has urged his side to be ‘more horrible on the pitch’ after they fell to a 2-0 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie hunts down Hibs' Joe Newell.

Neil Warnock’s men travelled to Rugby Park looking to extend their unbeaten run to a fourth game in all competitions after following up a Scottish Cup win against Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic with successive league draws against Motherwell and Hibs. However, a goal in each half from Corrie Ndaba and Matthew Kennedy condemned the Dons to a defeat and left Warnock to suggest his players were too easy to play against.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad