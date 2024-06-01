Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from around the Premiership.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton believes his former club can make ‘a solid start’ to their summer transfer plans by retaining the services of Kyogo Furuhashi and landing a permanent move for Adam Idah.

Kyogo is reportedly being lined up for a return to Japan after Urawa Red Diamonds showed an interest in the Hoops frontman and there have been some suggestions clubs in the English Premier League have also considered a move for the former Vissel Kobe man. Idah’s situation at Celtic Park remains unclear after he returned to English Championship club Norwich City following a successful loan spell with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The Republic of Ireland striker nine goals and provided two assists in 19 appearances for the Hoops and became a firm fans favourites after netting a late winner in last weekend’s Scottish Cup Final victory against Rangers. Former Celtic striker Sutton has insisted his old club should look to retain Idah’s services this summer and urged the Hoops to ensure they have ‘enough quality players’ to fight in four different competitions next season.

Writing in his Daily Record column, the former Hoops star said: “Idah has come in and proven that he can cut it at Celtic. There is far less risk attached to any move and at 23 year old, he’s also a player with the potential to repay that fee in a few years. That doesn’t mean he could come in as a replacement for Kyogo. Celtic will need both of them in the squad. The pair of them were rotated last season and that seemed to get the best out of both.

“Celtic will be fighting on four fronts next season and they will need all the quality players they can get – especially in the attacking areas. There are areas Celtic need to address but keeping Kyogo and bringing Idah in would be a solid start.”

Rangers confirm five departures as summer rebuild awaits

Philippe Clement has begun the process of putting his own stamp on the Rangers squad after it was confirmed five first-team players have left the club.

The former Monaco boss has enjoyed a positive start to life at Ibrox, despite losing out in the Premiership title race and Scottish Cup Final to cross-city rivals Celtic. With plans for a hectic first summer in charge now underway, Clement has opted to part company with five current members of his squad. Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defender Borna Barisic, forward Kemar Roofe and midfielder duo Ryan Jack and John Lundstram have all departed the club after their contracts came to an end.

A club statement released on Saturday morning read: “Rangers Football Club can today confirm the departures of Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, Jon McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe following the expiry of their contracts. With a combined 23 seasons at the club, all five players have represented Rangers with commitment and dedication over a number of years.