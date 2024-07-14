Brendan Rodgers of Celtic | Getty Images

A roundup of the latest transfer rumours for Hearts and Hibs rivals in the Scottish Premiership.

Summer business in the Scottish Premiership is starting to heat up, with almost all clubs making their first signings of the transfer window. Celtic are the only ones left to make their first move but they are eyeing up a number of potential exciting signings, which could come to fruition in the coming weeks.

As we approach the start of another Scottish Premiership season, let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines on the transfer rumour mill.

£6m Celtic transfer ‘will get done’

Former Aberdeen chief Keith Wyness has claimed that Celtic’s bid to sign Paulo Bernardo permanently ‘will get done’, according to sources in Portugal. The Football Insider report says that the Hoops will pay in the region of £6 million to bring the midfielder to Parkhead full-time, following his season in Glasgow on loan.

“It will get done. I spoke to someone in Portugal about this deal the other day and they said the deal will end up around £6 million. The wages won’t be a problem.

“Bernardo will do very well in the Celtic shop window. They’ve got a great record of bringing international players in and selling them for better value. They’ve done a great job of that, and this could be a similar story. He’s a talent, and he’ll do well in the Scottish game.”

Bernardo joined the club last September on loan from Benfica and he contributed three goals and three assists in 19 Scottish Premiership appearances.

Rangers ‘increasingly likely’ to sell defender

Rangers have several exit-linked players on their roster this summer and according to another Football Insider report, they are ‘increasingly likely’ to cash in on Connor Goldson, with a number of clubs in the running for him. Birmingham City are believed to be in pole position to sign the centre-back, ahead of interest from sides in Saudi Arabia.

Pete O’Rourke revealed that there is ‘a lot of doubt’ surrounding Goldson’s future at Ibrox and there is a ‘strong possibility’ that he will return to England. Birmingham are looking to secure promotion straight back up to the EFL Championship following last season’s relegation to League One, and they have reportedly discussed a contract proposal with Goldson’s representatives.

The 31-year-old is under contract in Glasgow until 2026, so Rangers still have time to negotiate a decent sale without worrying about his terms expiring. Goldson made 30 Scottish Premiership appearances last season but missed all the post-split action and the final of the Scottish Cup due to a knee injury.