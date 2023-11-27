Celtic ramp up their transfer interest as they seek a forward in January

It was a successful weekend for the Scottish capital as both Hibs and Hearts came away with three points following their match-ups against Dundee and St Johnstone respectively.

Lewis Miller was both hero and villain in the Hibees trip across the bridge. The Australian centre-back doubled the lead for Nick Montgomery in the 85th minute but a second yellow saw him sent off the pitch shortly after and while reduced to ten men, Dundee’s Owen Beck was able to sneak one back.

As for Hearts, reports have swirled of dissatisfaction with the way they played but Steven Naismith’s side did what needed to be done with Lawrence Shankland once again finding the back of the net as he continues his scoring streak.

Following another dramatic weekend in the Scottish Premiership, here is all the latest news from the league…

Celts reignite Danish transfer interest

Celtic were linked with a move for Danish under-21 internationalist striker Mathias Kvistgaarden over the summer. Recently, those links have resurfaced. (Celts are Here)

The Hoops are reportedly in the market for a centre forward this January, and the Brondby man’s name has been widely mentioned. According to Danish outlet Tipsbladet (via Football Scotland), though, clubs from three different countries are tracking the player.

Teams from England, Germany, and France are said to be interested in Kvistgaarden, who has five goals and five assists in 16 appearances in the Danish top flight so far this season.

Struggling Saints aim for top 6

St Johnstone defender Luke Robinson believes the Perth side are capable of pushing for a top six place in the Scottish Premiership (Courier)

Robinson was part of the famous Wigan squad who battled to survive in League One when the club went into administration. There is, however, little sense of a similar fear north of the border. Speaking to the Courier, the on-loan defender said: “We were worried at Wigan with the situation we were in. Never once have I felt that way here.

"Obviously it took a long time to get our first win, which wasn’t great for confidence. But I could see the quality we had every day and even in the games we weren’t winning, it wasn’t a case of us being miles off the other team. I include the 4-0 at St Mirren in that.

“There are teams around us who we’ve played better against and we’ve beaten teams above us. We feel as if we can take it to any team. We’re a really tight-knit group. We’ll be pushing to get as high as we can – top six or higher."

VAR ruining Scottish game says Dons boss

The Dons were on course to secure back-to-back league wins against Rangers for the first time since 1993 when leading 1-0 after the regulation 90 minutes.

However the Ibrox club were awarded a dramatic injury-time penalty following a VAR review for a shirt tug by Stefan Gartenmann on Connor Goldson.

Robson, however, was subsequently angry VAR did not pick up on a block on Gartenmann in the box leading up to that penalty incident.

Speaking after the match, as reported by Press and Journal, the Dons boss said: "To me it doesn’t look good, another VAR decision going Rangers’ way in the 90th minute again.