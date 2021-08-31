Scottish football transfer deadline day LIVE: Edouard set for big-money move, Celtic add duo, Rangers defender exit, Hearts winger joins league rivals
Transfer deadline day is upon us; one final day for teams in Scotland to finish their wheeling and dealing until January.
It could be a busy day with possible outgoings from Celtic, Hibs, and Rangers while clubs are working to bring players in to supplement their squads.
VVV-Venlo striker Giorgos Giakoumakis could join the Hoops with Odsonne Edouard linked with Crystal Palace and Ryan Christie the subject of a tug-of-war between Bournemouth and Burnley.
Borna Barisic looked like a man saying his farewells after Sunday’s Old Firm clash while Hibs will be braced for late interest in their key men but are also seeking to bolster their own options with centre-back Nathan Wood is expected to be announced today.
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson remains keen to do more business while Lincoln could return for Dundee United’s Jamie Robson.
Aberdeen rejected a bid for Ryan Hedges yesterday but could there be further interest in the winger?
Scottish football transfer deadline day LIVE: All the latest rumours and confirmed moves
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 21:37
Edouard set for Crystal Palace move
Odsonne Edouard is on the verge of signing for Crystal Palace.
According to Sky Sports, he will sign a five-year deal worth £70,000-a-week.
DONE DEAL: Roberts joins Motherwell from Hearts
Jordan Roberts has left Hearts to join Premiership rivals Motherwell on loan.
DONE DEAL: Christie leaves Celtic in £2.5m deal
Ryan Christie has officially left Celtic after the midfielder completed his deadline day move to Bournemouth.
DONE DEAL: Katic leaves Rangers on loan
Rangers’ Nikola Katic has joined Croatian side Hadjuk Split on loan for the season.
DONE DEAL: Celtic make Benfica starlet Jota 11th signing
Celtic have announced the signing of Portuguese starlet Jota.
DONE DEAL: Greenock Morton sign defender
McMann set for United move
With Dundee United having sold Jamie Robson to Lincoln, Scott McMann has been lined up as a replacement.
According to Lanarkshire Live, the left-back has undergone a medical ahead of the switch to Tannadice.
DONE DEAL: Jamie Robson leaves Dundee United
DONE DEAL: Celtic sign striker
Ange Postecoglou has added Giorgos Giakoumakis to his squad, the Greek striker signing a five-year deal.
Roberts on the move?
Jordan Roberts could be set for a return to Motherwell, according to STV’s Jamie Borthwick.
The winger is out of favour at Hearts having been sent to Fir Park for a loan spell during last season.
The Englishman impressed at the Steelmen before injury saw his season come to an early end.