Former Hibernian centre back Ryan Porteous has travelled to the United States for a move to the MLS.

Former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is on his way to undergo a medical with Los Angeles FC as a deal is close to being agreed with EFL Championship side Watford for a fee of £872,000, reports Sky Sports.

The Hornets are also hoping to insert a 50% sell-on clause for the Scotland international who spent the second half of last season at Preston North End.

The Hibs academy graduate joined Watford in 2023 and still has two years left on his contract. Porteous made 76 appearances in the Championship and scored seven goals from centre back.

What Porteous had to say about his situation at Watford

Speaking after being loaned out to Preston earlier this year, Porteous said: "Players come and go at Watford quite a lot. And you know what you sign up for.

"So it was, I would say, initially a surprise. But at the same time, it is what it is. My full focus now is on Preston and trying to finish as high as possible with them. I phoned Big Linds before I joined and he sold the club really well to me.

“When the manager texted me I felt like it was going to be a really good option because sometimes, if you go into a football club and you don't know the manager or the players, it can maybe take a lot of time to get used to it and to fit in.

"But, you know, I feel like I can slip in here pretty well because of the relationship that I've got with the manager and some of the players already.”

Porteous’ career in Scotland

The Dalkeith-born defender was a boyhood Hibs supporter and played youth football for Edinburgh side Edina Hibs before moving on to Aberdeen. But then he signed for the club he was a fan of in 2012 and thrived in Hibernian’s youth set-up.

After a loan spell at Edinburgh City in the 2016/17 season, Porteous returned to Easter Road and made his first team debut in a Scottish League Cup group stage match against Montrose. Over the course of his seven years in the first team, Porteous made 120 appearances and scored 11 goals.

The defender also has 12 Scotland caps since he made his debut in 2022 after appearing in each age group in the youth team from Under-19 onwards.