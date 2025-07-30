Manager preparing his team for vital Europa League qualifier against Midtjylland at Easter Road

Hibs boss David Gray has provided supporters with an update on the club’s pursuit of fan favourite Nectar Triantis. And the gaffer has broached the subject of “replacing” the Aussie, should he not return to Easter Road for a third stint.

Triantis was a stand-out in his second loan spell with Hibs last season, picking up Young Player of the Year honours and finding himself alongside Celtic superstar Daizen Maeda on the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year short list. He returned to parent club Sunderland at the end of the campaign knowing that Hibs were very keen to secure his services – either via another loan deal or in a permanent transfer for a player with two years left on his contract.

Fee of £1 million not an issue for Hibs

Hibs are willing to meet Premier League-bound Sunderland’s asking price of over £1 million to land the 22-year-old, who earned his first Socceroos call-up on the back of his performances in the Scottish Premiership. But they cannot match rival salary packages on offer for an in-demand player with ambitions to be part of Australia’s World Cup squad at next summer’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Gray, speaking to Sky Sports on the eve of his team’s crucial Europa League qualifier against Midtjylland at Easter Road, admitted that attempts to do a deal had not been straightforward, saying: "He's gone back to his parent club after a very successful loan spell with us. We know how well he's done for us and he's one that takes a bit of replacing.

"We are looking in that area, because it is something that he was a big part of what we'd done. You always need to be proactive, because you never know what can happen.

"You need to have three or four targets, just in case, and that's the challenge to the recruitment department and ourselves, to make sure by the end of the window we've got what we need.

Never straightforward - and not waiting for one player

"It's never just as straightforward as, we like to go and sign a player, let's go and sign a player. There's always, what does the player want, what's his other options, what's the parent club doing with him.

"We've had him for two loan spells now. I think the benefit of it is he's definitely improved both times he's been here, but that's entirely up to what Nectar sees as his next steps, what Sunderland see for him.

"At the same time, we're not just sitting waiting on one player. We are obviously looking to make sure that, as a football club, we're always trying to improve.

"We're always looking at potential targets for certain positions. If we think we can improve us, we'll try and do it, if it can be done, and the big thing I always talk about is the right type of people. It's not just about numbers; it's about making sure you get the right ones."

Gray has already been backed in the summer transfer market, reinvesting the £1 million fee received for Dylan Vente as the club broke their own transfer record to land Thibault Klidje. The manager insists he won’t be short of support, should he look to make more signings.

"I think the level of ambition since the Gordon family came in has been there from day one,” he said, thanking the club owners. “I think they're really passionate, always wanting to move the club forward.

"Not just as you've just touched on there with one signing, but the good work that was done at the back end of last season. Retaining a lot of the squad that we had last season, a lot of business done, which was hugely important.

"I made a big point on the quality within the group, the type of people within the group, and then the togetherness that's growing all the time, so that was very important. We're delighted with the business we've done.

"Sometimes you can always look to the new players that come in, rather than actually what's in the building and developing that, so I'm really pleased with that. There'll still be work to be done as the window's open, you always want to keep looking to see what you can do.

"The challenge, as I always say, is to try and finish the window stronger than when you started it. I'm really happy with where we are right now."

Hibs and Midtjylland meet in the second leg of their second qualifying round tie tomorrow, with the contest tied at 1-1 after a pulsating first leg in Denmark. Victory would see Gray’s men face Norwegian side Fredrikstad next week, while defeat would pitch them into a Conference League qualifier – most likely against Partizan Belgrade, who are 2-0 up on Ukrainian side Oleksandriya heading into the second leg of their tie tomorrow night.