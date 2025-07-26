Socceroos striker saw historic strike ruled out in hard-fought Europa League draw

Hibs skipper Martin Boyle has laid out the “ideal scenario” for bagging his 100th goal for the club on a massive European night at Easter Road. But he’d gladly pass up on the personal honour if someone else’s moment of glory proved the difference in getting David Gray’s men into the next round of the Europa League.

The Hibees stunned mighty Midtjylland in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie, taking a shock early lead through summer signing Jamie McGrath and only conceding a late equaliser due to a combination of individual brilliance and an unlucky deflection. They welcome the Danes – Champions League group stage veterans and regulars in the latter phases of the Europa League – to Edinburgh on Thursday night with the tie delicately poised at 1-1.

Stand-in skipper Boyle, still deputising for injured club captain Joe Newell, remains stuck on 99 competitive goals for Hibs. Despite thinking he’d cracked triple figures with a disallowed strike – after a lengthy VAR check to confirm an offside flag – at the MCH Arena in Herning last week.

Naturally, the Socceroos striker would take any goal, anywhere, if it meant becoming a centurion. But he admits that this week’s all-or-nothing showdown in front of a packed home crowd would be the perfect stage for another career-defining moment.

“It would be the ideal scenario,” said Boyle, the veteran – who had a one-year extension clause in his contract triggered just before the end of last season – adding: “But as long as we get across the line then I'm equally as happy.

“I’ve had a few last season where the VAR checks took a while so ... But if it's not to be, fingers crossed I can get it next week.

Veteran forward still causing ‘nightmares’ for defenders

“I feel sharp, I feel good. I have a willingness to run and press teams. The passion that I have, I'll always have it. If I can cause defenders a bit of nightmares, then good.

“This is huge for the club, it's huge for us. We've worked all last season to get to this stage, and we really want to achieve something.

“We've put ourselves in a great position, a tough place to come. It’s all on the line next week.”

Manning the ramparts at home ‘fortress’

As Hibs dragged themselves off the foot of the Scottish Premiership to finish third in the table last season, they put together a formidable home record against even the strongest teams. That, insists Boyle, should give his team-mates confidence as they welcome Midtjylland to Edinburgh.

“Yes, I feel like we turned Easter Road into a bit of a fortress last season,” he said, adding: “After Christmas, we were really dominant there, getting after teams and hurting them.

“I’m sure we'll certainly take the game to them next week and try to be a little bit better than we were, a little bit more creative. Defensively, we were outstanding. We've got that week’s break, which is good. So we'll go into next week with a lot of confidence.

“We can take a lot of positivity from that first leg. Defensively we were really good, got behind the ball, defended the ball really well.

“They put a lot of crosses in, a lot of long throws, but we defended it really well. Then we had chances on the break, maybe just didn't get the right pass or the right execution.

“But we can take a lot of positivity, we did create a lot of chances and scored a good goal. We’ll take that to Easter Road next week, so happy days.”