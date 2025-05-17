Socceroos forward confident club will invest to bolster squad for UEFA challenge

Relief, joy and a renewed sense of burning ambition. Amazing the emotions that can be sparked by what Martin Boyle joking refers to as “the curly finger” beckoning him into an office at Hibernian Training Centre.

Told that the extension clause in his contract had been triggered by the club, a development that may not have been entirely unrelated to public comments by head coach David Gray and the player himself over the past week or so, the Socceroos striker did NOT need a second invitation. You wouldn’t need to have OCD to suggest that a player with 99 goals for Hibs might feel he has a bit of unfinished business at Easter Road.

Boyle, absolutely convinced by Gray’s managerial abilities and confident that he’s bang the middle of a truly exciting era for the club he first joined back in 2015, summed up the feeling of knowing that it will be like to still be a Hibee next season by saying simply: “Relief. Kind of pushed it in the media the other week, didn’t I?

“I think everyone can see the passion I have for the club, the love since I've came in. The manager that's took over now, the trust that we have, he's getting the best out of me.

“I'm back in the international frame, I want to keep producing results for Hibs, get my numbers up and hopefully knock on the door - and try to get to another World Cup that injury took away from me last time.”

World Cup ambitions with Aussies - and plenty still to achieve with Hibernian

Asked how he’d found out about the contract clause being given the board’s seal of approval, the always quick-witted Boyle said: “Easy, got the curly finger, basically said that we're triggering it, happy days, signed a bit of paper, done. Nothing major about it, I think the majority of people maybe knew it was coming but no-brainer for me to sign it.

“My family are settled. Obviously, my wife's the captain of the Hibs ladies who are doing phenomenal at the moment.

“Everything's perfect for me on that side so hopefully I can finish off with two good games for Australia, qualify for the World Cup. Then I'll enjoy my break and I'll be ready to go again.”

A key figure in the Socceroos squad looking to secure their place at next summer’s finals in the next two games, against Indonesia and Japan, the desire to play at a World Cup – Boyle was unofficial ‘vibes manager’ for the Aussies in Qatar after suffering a devastating injury that ruled him out of the tournament – is an obvious motivation. Nor is he short of targets and ambitions in the green-and-white of Hibs.

“A lot!” he said, with a grin, when asked about what he’d like to do next season, the forward adding: “Win the league, win the Scottish Cup, win the League Cup … Nah, obviously I'd like to get a century of goals, maybe like to get 400 appearances, that would be nice.

“I think just overall keep winning and do my best for the club. The support that I've had since I've came in has been amazing and just keep giving back, the fans are perfect.

“I think the last time we finished third we didn't get to enjoy it through the Covid years. But now we have special days, and everyone can enjoy it together.

“We can see how much the club and the fan base are together. Fingers crossed there's many more memories and if we can go on a European adventure there'll be great memories for them too.

“Yeah, absolutely, I firmly believe it is (the most exciting time), since I came here. Like you say, the last enjoyable time was the Covid year when we finished third but now, we have the overall turnaround and how we managed it.

“The belief and the togetherness that we had, just really good people in the building. There's been a lot of changes which has been perfect, and we knew what we had to do. It's just been unbelievable.

“I'm really delighted for the manager and the backroom staff. There was no doubt that this was a man who could turn it around and he has - and he's got the recognition. Hopefully, us as players can kick on and do it again for him.”

Will squad be strengthened to cope with European schedule?

The challenge for those players, of course, is to compete for third place again DESPITE the almost guaranteed distraction of European football for the first half of the season. History teaches us that’s always tough for any Scottish team outside of the Old Firm.

“I suppose that's what the league's been like over the last few years,” admitted Boyle, who created one and scored one in yesterday’s rambunctious 2-2 home draw with Rangers. “Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, we've all been up, we've all been down, we've all witnessed it. It can happen.

“So if we can get that right balance, it'll put us in good stead for the season going. Full belief that the manager, the backroom staff, Malky Mackay and everyone else behind the scenes will do that.

“It'd be nice, not my job obviously. I think the majority of the squad are signed up, we've got the majority of the core together, the togetherness that we have. I'm sure this summer will be quite busy.

“We can get the right numbers in. Obviously, we might need a few more players just for that European spot.

“I think we did that a few years ago where we played the same team and ran out of steam and we didn't have the best start of the season. So if we can have that rotation, like you've seen this season where the manager makes changes and everyone's pulling their weight.

“Everyone's been vital to the squad this season which has been perfect. It'll be a busy summer for the club.”