Season finale played out against backdrop of celebrations and farewells

Hibs boss David Gray addressed the Easter Road club’s European ambitions, Martin Boyle’s new deal AND the need to bolster his squad to compete on two fronts next season, as the gaffer called time on his first season of management with a huge sigh of relief. Having secured third place in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare, yesterday’s 2-2 home draw with Rangers had no bearing on anything of substance – but did leave Gray pleased that his players didn’t sign off on a remarkable campaign with a defeat.

Should Celtic win the Scottish Cup next weekend, Hibs will be guaranteed entry to the league stages of the Europa Conference League, at the very least, as a reward for their league placing. Assuming they fail to get through the Europa League play-offs.

Inevitably, questions will be asked over whether Gray’s ambitions – he wants to go far in UEFA competition AND maintain standards in the league – will be matched by the board. The head coach believes he has an easy answer to those queries.

“I think the ambition in the club is always there,” he said, adding: “I think the club has, ever since the Gordon family came in, they want to try and improve the club all the time. I think you see that even with the stuff that's been done off the pitch.

“Compared to the football club that I joined 10 years ago to where it is now in terms of training ground, stadium, facilities, everything that's going in the right direction. And my job was always, as I said right at the start of the season, to bring the playing side up to scratch.

“Because it's something we've maybe let ourselves down with in recent years in terms of where we need to get to. And my challenge is always to try and keep improving the players.

“The backing's always been there, and it'll continue to be there. European football to look forward to next season, in whatever format that is, depending on the cup final, clearly.

“But again, you need to have a squad ready to do that and the backing's always been there. And this squad is a very good squad at the minute.”

Hibs need Celtic to beat Aberdeen – but will that effect Gray’s budget?

On his hopes for the domestic season finale at Hampden, the former club captain doesn’t feel his budget will be overly affected by either Brendan Rodgers’ men completing a Treble OR the Dons pulling off a major shock.

“Not necessarily,” he insisted, adding: “As I've already said, the support is always there.

“That's not directly up to me what happens with that sort of thing. That's the football club when deciding what they think is the right thing to do.

“As I've already said, the support has constantly been there and will continue to be there. The European football helps in terms of, it's like even when I joined the football club, the lure of potentially playing in Europe is why you want to come to a big club like Hibs.

“It is a genuine opportunity and ambition to go and do that. We've managed to secure that this season, which is really good, really positive. But you're going to challenge in Europe potentially and then you obviously want your domestic form to be solid as well, which is difficult to make sure you balance that.

“It's not as if it's something we do on a regular basis. It's something that will be new, but we always want to improve the group. The backing has always been there. “One thing I've said, and I've said all season, is you only worry about things you can affect - and I certainly can't affect the outcome of that game next week.”

UEFA ambitions not restricted by squad size

Admitting that the travel, intensity of competition and basic fixture congestion caused by involved in UEFA midweek football will place demands on the Hibs squad, whatever final shape that takes on come the new season, Gray said: “We certainly will have to plan for it, and I think clearly, we'll know where we are in a week's time. But regardless, we still want to back ourselves even if you have to go through the qualifying round to try and get to that level.

“So you want to have a squad that's capable of doing that. We might lose a few players that have been loan additions this season. They'll go back to their parent clubs potentially.

“So there will be naturally ins and outs along the way. It's always about trying to improve but making sure that when you're bringing players into the football club that they're the right type and the right characters that are good enough to impact the group and keep moving it forward.

“Because that's the challenge, to always keep moving forward. Yes, we've achieved third place, which is brilliant - but there's still a lot of improvement to come out of this group. It's still quite a young group but we're training really well all the time, and they’ve got a desire to get better, which is really positive.”

Talismanic striker’s new deal a sign of intent

Gray was obviously pleased to see the extension clause on Boyle’s contract triggered on the eve of this closing fixture, saying: “I'm delighted for everyone involved to be honest. Delighted for Boyle, he's been outstanding this season.

“My focus was always just to make sure that it didn't interfere with him or distract him in any way, shape or form and it certainly hasn't. His level of performance has been outstanding this season.

“I see what he brings to me every single day in the building. The way he trains, the way he plays, the way he affects games of football at this level.

“We’ve seen that again today. He could have got a hat-trick today. He's been very unlucky with the volley that goes over the top.

“He is a constant threat at this level, and he's been a fantastic servant for the football club. So we're delighted for everyone that he's gone into his tenth season; deserves it.”

Sunshine on Leith at Easter Road made it all worthwhile

Reflecting on a contest that produced four gaols, one major controversy and half a dozen running battles, Gray pointed out: “I spoke before the game about it never being a nothing game. These two teams playing each other, there's always a wee edge to that as well.

“Credit both sets of players for giving absolutely everything today. Some players might be thinking about some holidays around the corner, some boys are going away on international duty, looking after themselves. It certainly wasn't that.

“I thought it was very end-to-end. Either side could have won at any stage with the number of chances at both ends. I can't fault the players' efforts and commitment.

“I think it's probably fitting that we didn't lose the game today with how the season's gone. It gives you that feeling at the end of the season, which the players deserve for their efforts this season.

“And then the special Sunshine on Leith at the end. I'm delighted for the players.”