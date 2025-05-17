Nicolas Raskin ‘goal’ disallowed - and was Bushiri pushed?

Either it was “clear as day” or “categorically” unclear. You can guess where the respective managers stood on either side of a controversial goal line decision in today’s 2-2 draw between Hibs and Rangers at Easter Road.

Home boss David Gray, who feels defender Rocky Bushiri may have been fouled even BEFORE Nicolas Raskin’s effort appeared to cross Jordan Smith’s goal line, only for referee Nick Walsh to wave play on, clearly sees some merit in proper technology of the sort used in other elite leagues. For the moment, the Hibs head coach isn’t convinced about what happened in today’s game.

Gray said: “First on the decision, until you can categorically prove whether it is or it isn't? That then comes back to the technology.

“I understand why the frustration is there. But clearly, until you can say it's definitely in or it's definitely not, which is what the goal-line technology would bring, I suppose …

“At least then whatever that is, whatever that says, then you would go by that and be a bit more consistent with it. You're always going to have that grey area all the time. “Clearly, it's went for us on that occasion. If it was given as a goal, you couldn't prove that it wasn’t, or it was. We go straight up the pitch and score.

“I think there might even have been a foul on Rocky Bashiri before the ball goes into the net or knocked over the line. Did it go in? I don't know. That's the thing.

“So everyone's having that same conversation. But clearly, the way the game went, the players, both sets of players gave an absolute everything today. So credit for that.”

Ibrox boss Ferguson says no-goal decision ‘up there with worst I’ve seen’ as Rangers write to SFA

Rangers counterpart Barry Ferguson clearly took the oppositive view, declaring: “I don’t want to get myself in trouble, but it was baffling. That’s all I can say.

“I saw it when it happened, watched it at half-time and at the end. What’s the point?

“Nick won’t speak. The fourth official was brand new, but the referee wasn’t interested.

“It should be getting checked by VAR, that’s why we have it. It’s clearly over the line so it was disappointing.

“But I’ve seen it all season, decisions like that. Not just with Rangers, in other games that I watch.

“That was mind-blowing today. It’s another reason why we need goal-line technology.

“But you don’t need technology for that incident. It’s clear to see it’s over the line.

“It’s got to be up there with the worst I’ve seen. The first thing I did was look at our monitor and it was clear as day.

“It (refereeing) has to get better because some of the decisions are so poor, it’s unreal at times. I’m not going on just about Rangers. I watched a penalty incident in midweek with the same referee and same VAR. What does that say?”

Rangers issued a statement in the aftermath of the game, a spokesperson for the Ibrox club saying: “Incidents like this again bring into question the effectiveness of VAR and also highlight the need to introduce goal-line technology in Scottish football. Our supporters, players and staff deserve better. We will raise this with the Scottish FA and continue to press for initiatives which improve the accuracy of decision-making.”