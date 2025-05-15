Canadian international has contributed at vital moments to help David Gray’s men secure third place in Scottish Premiership

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evergreen attacking threat Junior Hoilett has spoken about the lure getting a first crack at European football as the Canadian international weighs up his Hibs future. And the playmaker believes impressing in UEFA competition can only boost his chances of playing in a World Cup on home soil next summer.

Former Blackburn, QPR, Reading and Cardiff star Hoilett, picked up as a free agent on a one-year deal after leaving Aberdeen last summer, has been responsible for some crucial contributions over the course of a campaign that saw first-year head coach David Gray take his team from dead last to third place in the Scottish Premiership with a game to spare. Should Celtic beat Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup final on Saturday week, Hibs will go into the Europa League play-offs – and be guaranteed entry to the Europa Conference League proper even if they fall at that high hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As exclusively revealed by The Evening News last month, Hibs have already started talks with Hoilett about the experienced dressing room leader – who turns 35 next month – extending his Easter Road stay. While the player himself is making no public commitment just yet, he admits that a first taste of European football would be an “achievement” to cherish.

“It’s a special moment for me, to reach European football at this age,” said Hoilett, the attacking midfielder adding: “It’s a great moment - and I’ve just got to enjoy the moment while it lasts.

“Of course, it’s everybody’s dream to play at the highest level and test yourself against tough class oppositions and play on the biggest competition. Of course, if it comes down to it, that would be a massive goal for me as well.

“To be fair, I’m just focusing on everything and trying to reach our goals. Obviously, for me, I haven’t played European football, so it would be a great achievement to do that. I’ll just wait and play each game as it comes. When it comes to the end of the season, we’ll talk about that (a contract).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Leeds boss Jesse Marsh - now in charge of Canadian international team - will make World Cup call

Canada boss Jesse Marsch has spoken to Hoilett about what he needs to see from the veteran ahead of next year’s World Cup, which includes games in Toronto – a short hop from the player’s home town of Brampton, Ontario. It’s obviously an incentive to make the right decision on next season.

“Of course, that’s every footballer’s target, to play a World Cup for your country and represent your country, especially when it’s on home soil,” he said, adding: “It’s something not everybody has a chance to do, so it’s a massive target for me as well. That is something I’m keeping one eye on.”

Asked if getting regular games in one of UEFA’s club competitions might help sway former Leeds United boss Marsch, Hoilett said: “Of course, it makes things better. Of course, that would be a bonus as well.

“Like I said, I haven’t played European football, so that would be a good achievement for me if it comes to it. Right now, I’m just focusing on getting to the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s amazing. It’s a monumental moment, special to finish third. From where we started off in the season, to turn it around and to reach our goal to clinch European football.

“It’s amazing what this team has done. Each individual, down to a man, down to the staff, coaching staff, the whole club really, from top to bottom.”

Hibernian manager David Gray can achieve European success

Regardless of where he ends up in a few weeks’ time, Hoilett is confident that Hibs have what it takes to make an impression on UEFA competitions, saying: “Of course, you can see each individual fights and works hard for each other. You can see how we not only get results, how we play and the style of football we’ve been playing.

“We’ve been battling and outplaying teams, so we can achieve a lot in European football. If we can keep the core together and build on it, it would be something special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer? It has been a massive achievement, what he’s done and how he’s turned the season around. I always believed from the get-go.

“It was fine margins, and he ironed that out. You can see what we achieved by believing in each other and believing in the staff. Great credit to him and to the players for what we’ve done to turn it around.”

Wherever his career has taken him, Hoilett has always appreciated the sheer joy football can generate among supporters. As was clear to anyone in the away end at St Mirren Park for last night’s celebrations.

“That’s what each player plays a game for, to celebrate with your peers and the fans,” he said,. “Moments like these don’t come often, so you’ve got to relish every moment.”