Fans rise to applaud favourites - video from pulsating Europa League contest

David Gray hailed his European warriors for seizing the opportunity to prove themselves on a bigger stage after tonight’s pulsating 1-1 draw with mighty Midtjylland in Denmark. But he’s warned that, even with nearly 20,000 Hibs fans roaring them on at Easter Road next week, his team can’t take anything for granted ahead of the second leg.

Gray, who thanked the thousand-plus travelling fans for keeping up a steady din in a crowd of just under 9000 at the MCH Arena in Herning, saw his team take an early lead through Jamie McGrath’s sneaky free-kick. But Midtjylland dead-ball expert Aral Simsir’s deflected late strike left the teams level at ‘half-time’ in this Europa League second qualifying round tie.

Insisting he wasn’t surprised to see this group, coming into the new season off the back of a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership, step up to the challenge of facing a side with a stellar European pedigree in recent years, the former club captain declared: “No, it's exactly what I said to them before the game. This is what they deserve for their efforts last season.

“I think the league doesn't lie where we finished last season. And this is the reward for that.

“Domestically, we competed extremely well last season. We've done well against Rangers and Celtic, which are elite teams.

Midtjylland ace Simsir bagged equaliser

“And then can you go and mix it in Europe? And I include the staff within that as well. So it's where the club wants to be.

“That's very ambitious. The club wants to do that. The fan base, everything, is all geared up for this club to be successful.

“And you need to enjoy these moments. But also you need to make sure you don't pass up the opportunity. So it's all to play for. That's all you can ask for.

“Coming over here, the fans will have been coming over with hope and expectation in us as a really good side. As the game started, the belief from the fans was right behind us.

“I thought they were outstanding. They play a massive part - and they certainly will do in the second leg. That doesn't make the tie any easier. It's going to be a difficult game.

“But for where we were before the game, it's all we can ask from as a group of players and our staff is to make sure we're still well in the tie. We can take the confidence from today. We know we still need to keep improving.”

Euro regulars were rattled by early McGrath goal

Hibs definitely rattled Thomas Thomasberg’s team with their early goal, McGrath catching out home keeper Jonas Lossl with his direct effort from way out on the left wing. The visitors then frustrated their hosts until Simsir levelled things up with just under 20 minutes remaining.

“You need to come to these places and believe you can get a result,” said Gray. “And I think the way we started the game; every player definitely did that.

“We were on the front foot straight away. The first 20 minutes I thought we were excellent. And then Midtjylland, the level of opposition they are, they had moments.

“We had to defend, and I thought that was excellent. Defending set pieces was outstanding as well. So really proud of the effort from every single player.

“I've just been very quick to remind everyone that it's only part one, that's half-time in the tie. But what we've done is all you can ask for in terms of the first leg, which is to make sure we're still in the tie, with everything to play for.

“We go back to Easter Road; it'll be a sell-out. The fans right behind us again, who were outstanding again tonight.

“Heavily outnumbered, but you'd never have known that. And we can send them home happy, which is all you can ask for from a coaching point of view.

“It takes a lot of concentration. It takes a lot of discipline and desire to defend your goal. And I certainly saw that from the players tonight.

“The game plan is always to win every game. So to make sure the players understood exactly what we were looking for, we've certainly seen that.

“But it's up to the players to have the bravery to go and do that. And I think they've certainly done that.

“They took the confidence from that. And if there is any doubt going into the next game, we'll watch that first half back. They will take a lot of confidence from that going into the second leg.

“It doesn't get any easier in the second leg. But it will give us a real good opportunity - and one they can all look forward to.”

Thomasberg admits home side ‘surprised’ by Scots

Midtjylland boss Thomas Thomasberg admitted his team had been surprised by the ferocity of the visitors’ opening to this clash, saying: “I think the picture, we saw the last 70 minutes, that was like expected. I think they defended bravely and with a lot of people.

“We didn’t find enough quality in the situations in and around their box. Of course that was disappointing. We need to see if we can get in and around their box better - and I think we will create more next time.

“Everybody was a little bit surprised by the start. The first 15 minutes they got out with a lot of energy and a lot of power.

“They tried to attack us and that was a bit of a surprise for all of us. They got their one-nil, and it was easy for them to get their energy from that.

“I think in Scotland, with a lot of fans, they will try to attack a bit more than they did the last 70 minutes. And that can give us more space.”