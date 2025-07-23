Video from inside away dressing room at MCH reveals Midtjylland line-up?

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is one easy way for Jamie McGrath to put things right. One guaranteed route to silencing the non-stop banter about his role in Aberdeen making this European campaign that bit more daunting for his new Hibs team-mates.

And the Irishman, a member of the Dons side whose Scottish Cup win saw David Gray’s men robbed of the guaranteed UEFA league phase football they THOUGHT they’d secured by finishing third in the Scottish Premiership, is in confident mood. Full of belief that the Easter Road side can knock Midtjylland out of the Europa League in the second qualifying round – and progress all the way to the group stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer arrival McGrath, speaking before Hibs trained – after a five-hour delay to their charter flight – at the MCH Arena tonight, admitted that his past life with Aberdeen had been brought up in the dressing room, saying: “Yeah, that's the first thing that happened as soon as I walked in. So, yeah, obviously a bit of banter floating around, because I think I cut the lads’ pre-season short as well. But yeah, it's only natural, isn't it?

“I made the decision early on, so to go on and win the Cup was absolutely amazing with the lads. Memories I'll never forget.

“And like you said, the boys haven't let me forget it! But no, now that I'm here, I'm really looking forward to the next period of my career. And like I said, hopefully we can get into group stage football.

“The club really seems to be on an upward trajectory, and I'm delighted to be here now - and just can't wait to get going tomorrow night. Hopefully get into the group stages. It'll be a tough task, but no reason why we can't.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victory over favourites Midtjylland would see Hibs seeded – and fancied – against Norwegian side Fredrikstad in the third qualifying round. Failure at this stage would see them face either Ukrainian outfit FC Olexandriya or Partizan Belgrade, from Serbia, in the Conference League third qualifying round.

Conference League shouldn’t be limit of ambitions

While many Scottish football fans may consider the Conference League a more natural home for our sides, McGrath says Hibs should be aiming high, pointing out: “There's no point in turning up if you think you're going to be beaten. We're full of belief.

“They're a good side, but we showed at Aberdeen when I played in the group stages, you're more than capable of beating anybody. Of course, we'll be looking at the Europa League as best we can and trying to stay in that for as long as we can - and hopefully reach the group stages.

“That's where everybody wants to be. Obviously winning the Cup last year made it a more difficult task this year! It's a difficult route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it's what you work all pre-season for. It's what the lads worked so hard for last year as well. We have to try to give a good account of ourselves as best we can tomorrow night, then bring it back to Easter Road next week.

“Yeah, of course there should be confidence. You've seen from Christmas on the run that the boys were on. The momentum and how everybody was pulling in the right direction together.

“There's no reason for that to stop just because the lads took a few weeks off. We've kept the core of the squad together.

“I'm really looking forward to playing with the boys. I can't wait to make my competitive debut, hopefully play tomorrow night, and try to help the boys out as best I can. I just want to be part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like I said, the momentum last year was special. Looking at the scenes after games and stuff, it seems to be a place really on the up. There's no reason why we can't continue that into the new season.”

European veteran has experience on this stage

McGrath is something of a European veteran, having reached league stage football with Aberdeen last year, the former St Mirren ace pointing out: “Aye, yeah, I've had a bit of experience of it in the past, alright. Even back to early days in the League of Ireland.

“Lucky enough to play, kind of from a young age, in the qualifying rounds and stuff. And obviously group stages at Aberdeen. I'd like to think I've played a good number of European games now at the minute.

“They're the best nights, I think, of your career, looking back. The ones you always kind of remember. There's just a different feel to a domestic game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's all the buzz around it. Going and travelling, new stadium, learning how different teams play. It's very exciting.

“I was probably about 18, I think it was, when I had my first European game. I think Skonto Riga was the first European game with St Pat’s. I was lucky enough to get exposure to that at that age.

“This is obviously a very tough tie. But the lads showed last year, they're more than capable of beating anybody. We're really looking forward to it tomorrow night. Hopefully bring it back to Easter Road next week.

“That probably is a slight advantage. You know that you have next week to kind of come around and you obviously fancy your chances playing at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, yeah, we have to put our best foot forward tomorrow night. We'll have a game plan ready to rock and yeah, like I said, bring it back to Easter Road and hopefully get through.

“I know they (Midtjylland) are used to group stage football and all that goes with that, but no, we're focusing on ourselves. We know they started their first league game at the weekend, and we've played a number of pre-season games as well. So I like to think we're both at the same kind of stage of our season.”

The sleepy town of Herning has been transformed by the arrival of a green-and-white army in the last 24 hours, with many of the 1000 ticket holders having already hit town. With the home section not sold out at a tidy but modestly-sized 10,000-seat arena, few would be surprised if unofficial numbers exceeded official sales.

“Yeah, even in the airport today, it was full of Hibs supporters,” said McGrath, “Travelling from all over to get there. Flying into Copenhagen and all different airports in Europe to get here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the importance of them travelling and everybody watching at home. Of course, we want to try and bring a result back, like I said. Give them something to shout about tomorrow night.”