Europa League second qualifying round tie in Denmark tomorrow night

Midtjylland skipper Mads Bech Sorensen already has one game against a Hibs XI on his CV. But the Dane would never claim to have been through the full Easter Road experience.

The former Brentford centre-half revealed: “I actually played against Hibs six years ago, so I've been to the stadium once before.

“I think it was their reserves we played. I remember it as quite intense. A good match. I can't even remember the results. It was a good experience.

“There was no spectators at all. We played at the stadium but with no crowd.

“It will be a little bit different next week. I hope it will be better from what I've heard. It should be a great atmosphere.

Sorensen has experience in UK

“I've played in the UK. I've played a few Scottish sides before. Hopefully, it should help me and the team.

“They all share the same quality. Hard work. They are all hard-working.

“You know it'll never be easy when you play Scottish sides, they'll work hard, they'll be physical, they'll make it a tough day, no matter what.

“But Hibs looks like a tactically good team. They want to play with the ball. They have quite a good flow when they build up. So of course we need to set the pressure on up front.”

European success vital to Midtjylland model

Midtjylland’s status as European regulars is vital to the model of a club founded in 1999. Upstarts, pioneers, new kids on the block, they’ve built their reputation on achieving success beyond the Danish Superliga.

“It's very important, it's one of the main goals every season,” said the skipper, who will lead his team into Europa League action at home to Hibs tomorrow. “We always go for the championship - and we want to get into the group stages of Europe.

“For that, you need to be consistent. We have a young team but very talented, but we need the consistency to be there to be in Europe every single year.”

Midtjylland are motivated by more than just Europe, of course. The disappointment of losing the title to arch-rivals Copenhagen – by just a single point, not less – last season is still very much part of their motivation.

So can they compete on two fronts? After dropping points on the opening weekend of league action, with a couple of individual howlers contributing to a 3-3 home draw against newly-promoted Odense Boldklub, it will be a tricky proposition.

Speaking from his club’s £20 million training ground, a remarkable facility that includes Midtjylland’s own primary school, the usual array of pitches plus a whole heap of facilities shared by everyone, meaning the youngest prospect can bump into the club captain at any time, Sorensen said: “We want to seek revenge, we want to win the championship, because it was close.

“The year before we did it on the last day, so of course a bit disappointed, but it only motivated us more. We need to have a good season; we need to win the championship back. And we need to do well in Europe as well.”