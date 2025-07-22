Hibs return to European action on Thursday when they face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the Europa League second qualifying round.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs will face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie later this week as David Gray’s men kick off their competitive action for the 2025/26 season.

After an impressive first season under Gray’s management, Hibs secured third spot in last season’s Premiership and that landed them a place in the qualifying rounds of UEFA’s secondary club competition. A draw against the Danish outfit will provide a sizeable test for Hibs after Thursday’s hosts ended last season as runners-up in the Superliga table after narrowly missing out in a tense title race with FC Copenhagen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two sides already know what lies ahead if they progress after they were handed a possible tie against Fredrikstad FK of Norway in the next round. The losers of the tie will drop into the Europa Conference League, where they will take on either Oleksandriya of Ukraine or Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade.

But for now, Hibs are solely focused on FC Midtjylland - so here is everything you need to know ahead of the first competitive game of an exciting season?

When does FC Midtjylland vs Hibs take place?

Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The first leg of the Europa League second qualifying round tie between FC Midtjylland and Hibs takes place on Thursday, July 24 at the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark. Kick off is scheduled for 6.30pm BST.

What is the latest team news ahead of FC Midtjylland vs Hibs?

Hibs have discovered their next Europa League foes | SNS Group

Hibs have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window and a number of David Gray’s latest additions will come into contention to make their competitive debuts for the club. Free transfer additions Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan, goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and club record signing Thibault Klidjé could all appear in Denmark as Hibs look to secure a positive result ahead of next week’s second leg at Easter Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts are set to be without long-term injury victim Cho Gue-Sung once again but Nigerian striker Friday Etim could be available after appearing in the matchday squad for a 3-3 league draw with Odense on Sunday following his summer move from Portuguese club Mafra.

What has David Gray said ahead of FC Midtjylland vs Hibs?

Hibs head coach David Gray | SNS Group

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Hibs boss said: "We've got a very good group of players here who are constantly trying to get better. We know we need to keep improving, that we don't rest on our laurels. There are a lot of improvements still to come but this is what you want to do when you come to this football club.

“The opportunity to try and play in Europe and test yourself against top teams. We're definitely going to be tested, we need to be at the very top of our game but are we capable of getting a result? Absolutely. And we'll be going there with a game-plan and belief to try and get into the next round."

Is FC Midtjylland vs Hibs being shown live on television?

The first leg is not being shown live on television - but supporters can watch the entire 90 minutes via a stream provided by Solid Sport. Their coverage will get underway around five minutes before kick-off and access to the stream can be purchased at a cost of £12 here. Hibs have also confirmed they will be broadcasting the game at the Behind The Goals sports bar at Easter Road - but the event is sold out.

Your next Hibs read: Hibs star sets European target 11 years after maiden continental adventure and two missed chances