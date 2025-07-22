FC Midtjylland vs Hibs: Europa League team news, manager quotes, kick-off time, TV and live stream details
Hibs will face Danish side FC Midtjylland in the first leg of their Europa League second qualifying round tie later this week as David Gray’s men kick off their competitive action for the 2025/26 season.
After an impressive first season under Gray’s management, Hibs secured third spot in last season’s Premiership and that landed them a place in the qualifying rounds of UEFA’s secondary club competition. A draw against the Danish outfit will provide a sizeable test for Hibs after Thursday’s hosts ended last season as runners-up in the Superliga table after narrowly missing out in a tense title race with FC Copenhagen.
The two sides already know what lies ahead if they progress after they were handed a possible tie against Fredrikstad FK of Norway in the next round. The losers of the tie will drop into the Europa Conference League, where they will take on either Oleksandriya of Ukraine or Serbia’s Partizan Belgrade.
But for now, Hibs are solely focused on FC Midtjylland - so here is everything you need to know ahead of the first competitive game of an exciting season?
When does FC Midtjylland vs Hibs take place?
The first leg of the Europa League second qualifying round tie between FC Midtjylland and Hibs takes place on Thursday, July 24 at the MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark. Kick off is scheduled for 6.30pm BST.
What is the latest team news ahead of FC Midtjylland vs Hibs?
Hibs have enjoyed a positive summer transfer window and a number of David Gray’s latest additions will come into contention to make their competitive debuts for the club. Free transfer additions Jamie McGrath and Josh Mulligan, goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger and club record signing Thibault Klidjé could all appear in Denmark as Hibs look to secure a positive result ahead of next week’s second leg at Easter Road.
The hosts are set to be without long-term injury victim Cho Gue-Sung once again but Nigerian striker Friday Etim could be available after appearing in the matchday squad for a 3-3 league draw with Odense on Sunday following his summer move from Portuguese club Mafra.
What has David Gray said ahead of FC Midtjylland vs Hibs?
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Hibs boss said: "We've got a very good group of players here who are constantly trying to get better. We know we need to keep improving, that we don't rest on our laurels. There are a lot of improvements still to come but this is what you want to do when you come to this football club.
“The opportunity to try and play in Europe and test yourself against top teams. We're definitely going to be tested, we need to be at the very top of our game but are we capable of getting a result? Absolutely. And we'll be going there with a game-plan and belief to try and get into the next round."
Is FC Midtjylland vs Hibs being shown live on television?
The first leg is not being shown live on television - but supporters can watch the entire 90 minutes via a stream provided by Solid Sport. Their coverage will get underway around five minutes before kick-off and access to the stream can be purchased at a cost of £12 here. Hibs have also confirmed they will be broadcasting the game at the Behind The Goals sports bar at Easter Road - but the event is sold out.
