A clear verdict has arrived on Hibs’ summer transfer business to date - and it’s a good one.

He’s witnessed first hand behind the scenes work that has gone on to get Hibs set for FC Midtjylland - and it’s left Darren McGregor excited over what’s to come.

The club hero was rewarded for his loyal service with a testimonial on Saturday against Bolton Wanderers. It also served as the final tuning up session ahead of their second round qualifier first leg in the Europa League this Thursday in Denmark, where head coach David Gray is looking for a positive result to take back to Easter Road’s second leg.

McGregor won the Scottish Cup with Hibs in 2016 and after years of service as a player, is now a successful youth team coach behind the scenes at HTC. He has watched on as Hibs have smashed their record transfer fee to sign striker Thibault Klidje, with midfielders Jamie McGrath plus Josh Mulligan also signed alongside goalkeeper Raphael Sallinger.

Hibs transfer business verdict

McGregor has been impressed by the business conducted that has left depth across the pitch, and he reckons ex teammate Gray has his team well stocked ahead of key battles. He said: “ The manager's done really well. I think the recruitment has been excellent and it's a team transition with the new guys coming in.

“Obviously, Midtjylland is just around the corner, so I'm sure the lads will be ready for it. And hopefully they will be because it's a massive game. But the squad to me, obviously just as my opinion, looks really good. It looks strong. There's a player for every position as well. So hopefully they can put it together and get a result in the next game, which is the most important.”

In his testimonial match, Bolton came out on top as 2-0 victors. It was another chance for the Hibs faithful to show their appreciation for McGregor, who also got a send-off against St Johnstone in 2022 as the curtain came down on his senior playing career.

Darren McGregor verdict on testimonial

The former centre-back added: “I feel like I've sort of done bits of this before in terms of the St Johnstone game when the gaffer kindly gave me the captain's armband and I took the kids out. That was a game that I felt more a connection to, if I'm being honest, because I played in it. This was a wee bit different, but still very grateful for the opportunity to come and for the kids to obviously see it.

“I'm thankful that I've been given the opportunity to see out the testimonial year. Very seldom do you get that opportunity. I've said it before, I know I never played for 10 years, but I think for me I've had sort of three different roles since I've been here.

“I was a player, and then I went into the development team and I was a mentor, stroke player, trying to help the younger guys through. Now I am a coach. So I've seen all different sides of it and I'm obviously grateful that I'm still at a club that I joined at 29, I'm still here at 39. 40 next month, unfortunately!”