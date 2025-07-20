Here are some of the latest transfer headlines with a dash of Hibs colouring.

Hibs are in the home straight when it comes to preparations for their Europa League date with destiny against FC Midtjylland.

The club will travel to Denmark in the week ahead for the first leg of a second qualiyfing round match. Leg two will play out on July 31st at Easter Road and ahead of it, Thibault Klidje, Josh Mulligan, Rapahel Sallinger and Jamie McGrath have been signed up.

They have faced the likes of Ajax and Bournemouth building into the match and finished off pre season preparations versus Bolton Wanderers in Darren McGregor’s testimonial. There’s still transfer business going on in the background across the division and further afield. Here’s a round up of some emerging headlines with Hibs flavourings, including one ex star being allowed to leave Celtic and a club hero possibly bound for Serie A.

Stevie Mallan’s retirement concern

After a lengthy period out of the game with injury, Stevie Mallan has signed a one year deal with St Johnstone after impressing as a trialist versus Dundee United. He admits there were times in that period out where the former Hibs midfielder thought his time was up in football.

He said: “It feels amazing to be back involved and looking forward to games again. Being out on the pitch against Dundee United, that was the moment which pushed me on over the last 18 months. I tore my plantar fascia, which is on the bottom of your foot, when I was at Salford, and it tore another couple of times during the recovery. It's what helps you push off and sprint, so it's not a good one to get as a footballer. I'd done it before on my left foot and then it happened on my right foot the following season.

"I spoke to specialists all over the place, Scotland, England, America and they all said the same thing, it just needs time. But when you're a footballer you don't have time because you end up without a club. I'll be honest, there were times I thought that was it. I sat down with my wife and said to her a couple of times that I need to pack it in, I can't keep doing this. She kept the faith in me, and that helped me keep the faith in myself.

"It wasn't getting any better, so I saw a specialist, Bob Carter at Ross Hall, who suggested surgery. I was in the last chance saloon, we didn't know if it would work or not. He told me that if it didn't work post-operation, then that's when I can give it a rest and start the next part of my career. I got the operation, he worked his magic and it's got me back on the pitch pain-free."

Kwon could leave Celtic

Following time out on loan at Hibs last season, midfielder Kwon’s time at Celtic looks to be over. Amid fierce competition for midfield places at Parkhead, boss Brendan Rodgers has said it is likely the South Korean is on the move.

Speaking on Yang and the former Hibs man, who has also spent time on loan at St Mirren during time at Celtic, Rodgers said: “Kwon is in a difficult position with the competition there so he’s obviously looking for a club. There’s been a little bit of interest in Yang but he’s been a good squad player for us.”

Liam Henderson to Serie A transfer

Midfielder Liam Henderson will forever be remembered at Easter Road as a hero of the 2016 Scottish Cup winning team. He swung in the corner that David Gray headed home against Rangers in the showpiece that cemented that side’s place in Leith history, starting his career at Celtic and spending much of his career in Italy.

Most recently contracted to Empoli, reports have suggested that Serie A newcomers Sassulou could be the next stop on the former Hibs and Celtic man’s Italian adventure. That would see him link up with Josh Doig, the former Hibs left back who is also at the club.