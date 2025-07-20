The Hibs star has patiently waited for a chance that may come this Thursday.

His European adventures started in Iceland 11 years ago - now one Hibs star hopes to step foot into the continental scene for the first time.

David Gray’s side are gearing up for a Europa League second round qualifier first leg against FC Midtjylland in Denmark on Thursday. They will hope to leave the tie in a good place for the return leg at Easter Road a week later, with Chris Cadden one of the several stars looking forward to action.

He was in a travelling squad with Motherwell for a 2014 Europa League qualifier against Stjarnan, and has missed out on all of Hibs’ European dates in his time at Easter Road due to injury. Thoughts he was a jinx had started to creep in but what will be exactly 11 years to the day the wing back was in Iceland with Motherwell, there’s a chance to get battling over in Denmark.

Hibs star on why Europa League battle means so much

Cadden said: “I was in travelling squads, but I don't think I ever came on at all. I think Iceland was one I was there. But, of course, it's a good bit of experience and whatnot. That's what you want to do. Have a successful season and go and play in Europe. That's what you want to do, and it's been an ambition of mine. So, yes, I'm looking forward to it.

“You're making me feel old now! I know I've been about for a wee while now. But, no, I've enjoyed my career and how it's gone. 11 years on, well, that's made me feel pretty old. You forget how old you are but I still feel about 21! No, it's good and obviously I've worked hard to get to this level and get to the size of the club Hibs is. It’s the benefits of your hard work.

“I thought I was a bit of a jinx, to be honest, I've missed the last two times in Europe for injury. So, yes, personally it will be good to play in Europe. I have ambition as well. When you sign for a club like Hibs, that's what you want to do. You want to try to win trophies, finishing at the top end of the table, but also have European football to look forward to if you're doing well. That's one of the reasons why you sign for the club. I missed the last two, so it will be good to get there.”

Hibs target vs FC Midtjylland

Looking ahead to the game, Cadden says the clashes ahead in Europe are just reward for finishing third in the league last term, but the target is now reaching their maximum to give themselves a crack at famous nights. The 28-year-old added: “That’s the rewards we get for having such a good season last year. We're looking forward to the challenge. Obviously, away leg first, it'll be tough. We're under no illusions about how tough it's going to be and the pedigree they've got, but we need to be the best versions of ourselves to go and beat them.

“When I look around, it's top quality. The additions have been really good, settled in really well. Obviously, a positive season last season, so we just need to keep rolling with that and just add quality, which I think we've done. You look about and the squad depth we've got is really good. You can see the level in training as well. It's high quality and things like that. The squad depth is good and we have real quality there.

“You'd rather have expectations of a good season than having a poor season. That just comes with playing in a big club and having a successful season. That's what you want as a player. You want to go and have a little bit of expectation, a little bit of pressure, because it means you're doing something right. There's a little bit of pressure, a little bit of expectation and stuff like that, but we've earned the right to go and do that with how well last season has gone. But, saying that, last season is done. It's now a new season and we've got a big one ahead of us, which we're ready to go for.”