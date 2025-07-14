Thibault Klidje has been signed on a three year deal from Swiss Super League side Luzern. The club have revealed they have paid a record fee to make him their fourth summer signing after Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger and Josh Mulligan. He previously featured in France’s Ligue 1 with Bordeaux before signing for Luzern in 2022.

Big spending isn’t something Hibs have been afraid of in the recent past and through the last couple of decades but how does an expensively assembled team with Klidje involved look? Based off known fees over those undisclosed, here’s the most expensive Hibs XI based on position in a 4-4-2 system, including the club’s new recruit.