Hibs have shelled out big this summer transfer window as they add firepower in attack.
Thibault Klidje has been signed on a three year deal from Swiss Super League side Luzern. The club have revealed they have paid a record fee to make him their fourth summer signing after Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger and Josh Mulligan. He previously featured in France’s Ligue 1 with Bordeaux before signing for Luzern in 2022.
Big spending isn’t something Hibs have been afraid of in the recent past and through the last couple of decades but how does an expensively assembled team with Klidje involved look? Based off known fees over those undisclosed, here’s the most expensive Hibs XI based on position in a 4-4-2 system, including the club’s new recruit.
1. GK: Andy Goram (£325k)
Andy Goram was number one at Easter Road before moving to Rangers in 1991. Joined from Oldham for six figures four years earlier. Photo: SNS Group
2. RB: Andy Millen (£300k)
Billy Findlay also moved in the other way to Kilmarnock as Hibs made a big play to sign the defender who spent two years in Leith | SNS Group
3. CB: Ulises De La Cruz (£700K)
The Ecuadorian burst the transfer record after his big money move in the Alex McLeish era. His two goals in his only term at Hibs before moving to Aston Villa came against Hearts. | SNS Group
4. CB: Martin McIntosh (£339K)
A reported fee at the time in 2000 was hefty and didn't merit much reward. Injury and competition restricted his appearances to 18 appearances, joining Rotherham United on a three-month loan in August 2001 and then moving permanently in the November for a fee worth £125k. | SNS Group
