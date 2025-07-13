David Gray has added more firepower to his front line with the addition of former Bordeaux forward Thibault Klidjé.

Hibs have broken their record transfer fee to sign striker Thibault Klidjé on a three year deal from Swiss Super League side Luzern.

The 24-year old forward, who has been capped 18 times for Togo, becomes the Easter Road club’s fourth signing of the window following the arrivals of Jamie McGrath, Raphael Sallinger and Josh Mulligan. He previously played in France’s Ligue 1 with Bordeaux before signing for Luzern in 2022.

Hibs fans will remember the Swiss side from facing them in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying that year. Klidjé was not part of the squad though, signing two weeks after the Edinburgh club knocked them out of the competition.

How much have Hibs paid for Thibault Klidjé? What was the previous record transfer fee?

Hibs have not officially confirmed the transfer fee but have qnnounced that it is a club record. The previous record was held by Ulises de la Cruz for over two decades after the Edinburgh club paid around £700,000 for his services in 2001.

The Edinburgh Evening News understands that the Hibees have smashed that record and forked out over £1 million for Klidjé. That makes him the first official seven figure signing by a Scottish club, other than Celtic or Rangers, since Aberdeen paid £1 million to Oldham Athletic to sign Paul Bernard in 1995 - although some signings for ‘undisclosed’ amounts since then have been rumoured to be above that number.

The Togo international joins Hibs off the back of a fruitful season in the Swiss Super League, he had 15 goal contributions in 39 appearances for Luzern last season, scoring 12 as his side finished sixth in the Swiss top-flight.

Across club and country, Klidjé has made over 100 senior appearances and adds an extra dimension to the Hibs front-line. On the international stage, he has earned 18 caps for Togo and scored two goals.

What have head coach David Gray and sporting director Malky Mackay said about new Hibs signing Thibault Klidjé?

After Klidjé put pen-to-paper, Hibernian FC Head Coach David Gray commented: “We’re delighted to have attracted someone of Thibault’s quality to the Football Club. He adds extra pace and trickery to our front line and performed well for Luzern last season, and at 24 has a lot of room for development. We want to help him progress, and look forward to working with him moving forward.”

Hibernian FC Sporting Director Malky Mackay added: “We have been tracking Thibault for a long period of time and are excited to have finally got our man. I would firstly like to thank the Gordon Family and our Board for showing this ambition and investment.

“It’s been our aim to continue to add top quality young strikers to our club and we have been given the chance to do that with Thibault. He is a young, driven, ambitious player who importantly wants to come and play for Hibs. We welcome him to Easter Road and look forward to him pulling on the strip.”