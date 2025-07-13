Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has discussed the future of Hibs transfer target Nectar Triantis.

Hibs have been told they may have to wait to land one of their key summer transfer window targets after Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris gave an insight into the future of Nectar Triantis.

The Australia Under-23 international enjoyed an overwhelmingly successful season-long loan at Easter Road last season after he agreed to return to Hibs following a half-season stint with the club during the previous campaign. After scoring three goals and providing five assists in 36 appearances in all competitions to help David Gray’s side claim third place in the Premiership table and secure a return to European football, Triantis returned to the English Premier League newcomers with some uncertainty over this long-term future at the Stadium of Light.

Hibs boss Gray has not hidden from showing his admiration for the versatile midfielder and has confirmed his interest in securing Triantis for at least another season. However, the 22-year-old has started pre-season training with Sunderland and was part of a strong Black Cats side that claimed a 4-0 win at National League North neighbours South Shields in their opening pre-season friendly of the summer on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Le Bris was asked about the future of several of his fringe players and gave an indication of how he views Triantis’ short and long-term future with the club.

He said: “We'll see for every player. I told them that the first two weeks we are dedicated to connection. After that we'll have to be clear. Some of them need game time but if it's not possible for the squad in the Premier League it's not necessary to stay here. We'll decide early. For Nectar, he had a good season last season. He played well on loan. It's the same for everyone, let's use these two first weeks to understand where they are exactly. Then we will decide for everyone.”

What has David Gray said about Hibs interest in Nectar Triantis?

Hibs head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

Speaking earlier this month, the Hibs boss said: “His parent club have been promoted. He’ll be looking at options and what’s there and trying to impress there. Why would you not want to do that after doing so well out on loan? “But we’re making sure we’re not singling one player for one position - and we have got our targets. Things can change and that’s the difficult job of the recruitment department. No immediate update. We made it clear how well he did here that we’d be interested.”

