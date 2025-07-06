Hearts and Hibs have both experienced life competing in Europe in recent seasons with the Edinburgh rivals facing continental competition in the Europa League and Europa Conference League during that time.

With Celtic and Rangers monopolising Scottish football’s involvement in the Champions League, the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs have been forced to settle for places in UEFA’s secondary and tertiary cup competitions - but there have still been some memorable moments created.

It will be Hibs that will venture into Europe during the upcoming campaign and they will face Danish side FC Midtjylland in a two-legged second qualifying round tie in the Europa League after they landed third place in last season’s Premiership table.

But how do the UEFA coefficient ratings of both Edinburgh clubs compare to their rivals across the Premiership?

209th: Motherwell Club coefficient over last five years: 3.500

208th: Dundee United Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000

207th: Hibernian Club coefficient over last five years: 4.500