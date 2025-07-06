Club coefficient over last five years: 2.500placeholder image
Hearts and Hibs UEFA coefficient compared to Celtic, Rangers and other Premiership rivals

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 6th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST

How do the UEFA coefficient ratings of Hibs and Hearts compare to their rivals across the Premiership?

Hearts and Hibs have both experienced life competing in Europe in recent seasons with the Edinburgh rivals facing continental competition in the Europa League and Europa Conference League during that time.

With Celtic and Rangers monopolising Scottish football’s involvement in the Champions League, the likes of Aberdeen, Hearts and Hibs have been forced to settle for places in UEFA’s secondary and tertiary cup competitions - but there have still been some memorable moments created.

It will be Hibs that will venture into Europe during the upcoming campaign and they will face Danish side FC Midtjylland in a two-legged second qualifying round tie in the Europa League after they landed third place in last season’s Premiership table.

But how do the UEFA coefficient ratings of both Edinburgh clubs compare to their rivals across the Premiership?

Club coefficient over last five years: 3.500

1. 209th: Motherwell

Club coefficient over last five years: 3.500 | SNS Group

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000

2. 208th: Dundee United

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000 | SNS Group

Club coefficient over last five years: 4.500

3. 207th: Hibernian

Club coefficient over last five years: 4.500 | SNS Group

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000

4. 206th: St Mirren

Club coefficient over last five years: 2.000 | SNS Group

