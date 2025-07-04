Bushiri return a boost for ‘best dressing room’

Pre-season friendly conditions, restrictions and revolving cast of substitutes aside, Hibs are definitely stepping up a level when they take on Ajax in the second of their preparatory friendlies on the outskirts of Amsterdam tomorrow. You could even say that this closed-doors match has the sheen of elite UEFA competition about it.

As they prepare for their Europa League second qualifying round tie against FC Midtjylland, this could be exactly what David Gray’s men need. A little sharpener as that date with European destiny looms ever larger on the horizon.

“Yeah, obviously Ajax is an exciting game to look forward to, isn't it?” said Warren O’Hora, the Irishman adding: “A team of that calibre, with the history involved with that type of club. To go and play them on a pre-season is perfect.

“I've watched them in the Champions League. I’ve seen them playing against the likes of Madrid, Liverpool, Man City, Dortmund, Bayern Munich … for us to test ourselves against that tomorrow will be very good; you'll see where we're at.

“This is exactly the position, this day last year, I was probably talking about, saying I've come to this club because I want to play in Europe. We know how quick that's going to come around.

“We had a meeting earlier this week when it was pointed out that the Midtjylland game was 25 days away. Everybody understands how big that game is and the magnitude of it.

Irishman delivers ‘there for a reason’ Europa League message

“It's the reason why we're at this club; that's where the club should be in our eyes and that's what we believe. So it's one that we're definitely looking forward to.

“Every team's there for a reason - because they're good teams. And that's including us.”

Hibs play Midtjylland in Denmark on July 24 – now just 20 days down the line – before welcoming their first opponents of the new season back to Easter Road a week later. Given the impressive performances and major scalps claimed by Gray’s men on home soil last season, this group feel confident in their ability to compete in front of their own support.

Second leg at Easter Road could be ‘big advantage’ for Hibs

“Yeah, 100 per cent,” said O’Hora, the central defender adding: “Of course, of course. To be at home at Easter Road with our fans behind us will be a big, big advantage for us, and I'm sure they're saying the same about being in Denmark.

“Obviously, second leg is back home, so that could edge it for us. I'm sure that will put on a display that our fans and the club can be proud of.

“So, look, obviously your away leg is going to be tougher than your home leg, and that's the reason the competition is that way. But we'll definitely look forward to this game with full intentions to go and win the tie.”

Rocky welcomed back by defensive partner

Like most in the Hibs squad, O’Hora can’t supress a smile when asked about the return of Rocky Bushiri after a short summer of uncertainty. The guys who regularly play alongside the big man in the back three were especially pleased to see him sign a new three-year deal.

O’Hora said: “He gives confidence, encouragement. And he can look after himself, Rocky, and the way he speaks to people, the way he is around the pitch, demanding, he gives confidence.

“He assures people that he will be there regardless of what happens, mistakes, whether it's good or bad, and things happen, he'll always be there, he'll always be involved, he'll always help out, and he'll cover, especially other defenders in the pitch. He'll definitely cover, so to have him by our side is definitely a big plus.

“Everybody's seen how good he was last season and how much of an impact he had on us when he came into the team. With him staying, you could see the energy he brings, and I'm sure everybody associated with the club was really happy to see he signed a new contract.

“That was a big lift for us coming in on pre-season and seeing him walk through the door was a big lift. Just when all the running's done!”

Hibs were back on the training pitch today, the open session drawing a handful of fans who just happened to be on holiday in the Netherlands. Gray, his staff and the players all made a fuss of the kids who pitched up, sending them fetching balls and posing for photos.

Overall, their week in Holland has been typified by some blistering heat, a few genuinely brutal fitness sessions – and lots of team bonding. Crucial for a group still hoping to reunite with another of last year’s key men, following the return of both Bushiri and Junior Hoilett; everyone’s waiting for the Nectar Triantis deal to be done, if it’s going to happen.

O’Hora, underlining the importance of maintaining the group harmony that kept Hibs fighting for each other as they climbed from the relegation zone to finish third in the Scottish Premiership last season, said: “This is one of the best dressing rooms I've been in. The way last season went, obviously everybody at the start of the season was doom and gloom, but to pull it out the way did shows how strong that dressing room is.

“So even now, the new boys have come in, they've fit right in, and I couldn't think of a better group to walk in if you're a new boy. There's no egos, nobody's better than any footballer.

“We're all together in this, we all have a goal that we want to set, that we want to achieve. And we're starting with that in Europe.”