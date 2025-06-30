Hibs ace in 'tempted' admission as he reveals reasons for extending Easter Road stay

Three-year deal for free agent with offers from England, France and Belgium

Rocky Bushiri admits he was “tempted” by offers from England and Europe during a long summer of negotiations with Hibs. But he insists he made the decision to extend his Easter Road say with a “calm head” – and signed a new three-year contract because he believes in the project being built under gaffer David Gray.

The Democratic Republic of Congo defender revealed that his phone had been going constantly as his contract with Hibs expired at the end of last season, as clubs in the EFL Championship, Belgium and France made offers for his services. The 25-year-old’s new deal was finalised and announced last week.

“It's been an intense summer,” said Bushiri, a stand-out as Hibs climbed from the foot of the table to finish third in the Scottish Premiership after reclaiming his place in the team, the Belgian-born centre-half revealing: “When the season finished, a few days to travel, to drive back home from Edinburgh, to Belgium and then a bit later meeting the boys for our camp. Our camp was in France, so we stayed in Europe; France is not too far from Belgium!

“Then I met with the boys, and we were on international camp for two weeks and it was a good camp. We won both games, I played in the second game in the middle of the back three, and yeah, we won.

“My family was over, so it was very good. And then a small week off and then we're back at it.”

Bushiri working hard in pre-season training camp

Speaking from the Hibs training camp in The Netherlands, Bushiri admitted his phone had been buzzing regularly on those long drives, saying: "Yeah, of course, of course, you know, after a very good season with Hibs the phone deserved to ring! We had a very good season with Hibs and a good finish as well.

“I wanted to make the decision with a calm head and not with too much emotion. So, yeah. I had also been in talks with the club for a long time, so it was not about trying to convince me.

“It's just: 'Do you believe in what we are building and what we start to build?' And I do believe in it - and that's a big reason why I am here again.”

Multiple factors and offers - but ‘timing not right’

Bushiri clearly considered all the factors before committing to Hibs. Especially as he knows that signing a three-year contract doesn’t necessarily tie him to the club for the duration, with a big-money transfer hardly an inconceivable prospect, should he continue to develop at the current rate.

"There were options, I was tempted, but maybe it's not the right timing and also not the right timing of things,” he said, adding: “But now the next step, if a club wants me, they need to pay.

"I'm here so I'm fully committed to the club like I've always been in the past season. So that's what matters the most now.

“The trust the manager has in me? That’s very important. Every player is looking for the manager that will help him to bring him to the next level.

“The manager what I can bring to the team on and off the pitch. And I know what he can bring to me to help me reach the next step as well.

"I feel like maybe last year because I was also offensively dominant, but I've improved every season you know. When you come from injuries in the past and you play, you play, you play - and you start feeling better every time you play. Last season was as a group very good, and everyone could shine and could bring the best of him to the table.

“I'm still young. I have played lots of games but I'm still young and I think there is no age, you don't stop improving. That's what I believe and what I think.

"I think we have created a very strong bond in the group and that's very important. You want to feel good with the staff and with the boys around us.

“Me and Jack (Iredale), we have lots of similarities in our character and that's the reason why it matches so well. When you have the same energy as someone it matches well and you're there for each other. It matters the most at the weekend."

Iredale couldn’t prevent himself from jumping into the middle of Rocky’s sit-down interview at the side of the training pitch here, the defenders inevitably swapping jibes and jokes in quickfire fashion. Bushiri freely admits that, out on the pitch, they’re pretty free in their exchanges of views.

Laughing as he was reminded that Iredale had spoken about being bawled out by his central defensive partner just minutes into their first game together, Bushiri said: “I've always been like that. But you need to know your players.

“Bou need to know how to speak to each one. Like I said he's a bit like me so he can take things like that. We shout different stuff to each other during the 90 minutes but after the game we know why we've done it and that's the most important thing.”