Danish Superliga kicks off before David Gray’s men travel for Europa League qualifier

Midtjylland boss Thomas Thomasberg is thrilled to see his team hitting their attacking stride after just one pre-season game, as the Danish club warm up for their Europa League clash with Hibs. And he singled out striker Franculino Dju for praise after the Guinea-Bissau forward scored both goals as a youthful side beat Superliga rivals Silkeborg in a low-key training ground match.

The Danish championship kicks off a couple of weeks earlier than the SPFL Scottish Premiership, with Midtjylland at home to Odense Boldklub – Hibs midfielder Alasana Manneh’s former side – on July 20. They host Hibs in the first leg of their second qualifying round tie four days later, with the return match at Easter Road on July 31.

Striker bagged both goals in starring role

Thomasberg, whose wholesale half-time changes included handing new striker Friday Etim a debut, was still without a DOZEN first-team squad members as international players were given extra time off. But he was pleased with the performances of academy kids thrown into the second-half mix against experienced opponents.

Thomasberg, whose dismissive instant reaction to being drawn against Hibs didn’t go down well among David Gray’s squad, said: “I got what I hoped for - in both halves. I'm very happy with the first half and the sea of ​​chances, if you can call it that, that we created.

“Franculino scores two goals, and he could have scored more on a good day. We saw again that we have some offensive players who can create something on their own every time we get there.

“I'm actually quite impressed with the young players we were bringing on in the second half. They're a match for a Silkeborg team that still has a lot of established Superliga players. They manage to get on the ball a lot and put something together, and they also defended really well. It just goes to show that we have really good talent development here at the club.”

New Nigerian striker impressed for Danish Superliga side

Nigerian striker Etim impressed with his strength and ability, despite not finding the net in his first 45 minutes for Midtjylland. The 23-year-old, who finished as top scorer for CD Mafra in the Portuguese second tier last season, is tipped for big things following his recent move within the stable of clubs controlled by Midtjylland owner Anders Holch Povlsen – Denmark’s richest man.

Etim insists he’s still settling into his new surroundings - but declared: “It feels great to have gotten my first minutes for the club. It helps me build my momentum.

“Physically, I'm not quite at my peak yet. But I'm building on it and also working extra after training to quickly get my best fitness back.”

Midtjylland expect to have most of their squad back for Wednesday’s friendly against Randers, much sought-after playmaker Dario Osorio among the international stars due to report back for duty. Joel Anderson, Kevin Mbabu and Ousman Diao all missed the Silkeborg game with minor injuries, although Thomasberg is optimistic about the trio returning soon.