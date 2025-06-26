Will Sunderland prospect Triantis be next building block for Easter Road club?

Three years on a very nice salary. A bump in pay that recognises the giant leaps taken in a transformative season for player and team. All in all, Rocky Bushiri’s had worse days.

And the best thing about the extended contract he’s signed with Hibs, keeping him in green-and-white until the summer of 2028, all going well? That, following a short summer of negotiations, everyone seems to have come out of talks feeling pretty pleased with their lot.

That certainly applies to David Gray, who had missed no opportunity to love bomb Bushiri – in public and private – over a close season that saw the Democratic Republic of Congo centre-half spend the international window well out of sight … but never out of mind.

Not for supporters who feared that the cult hero might be tempted to England, France or Belgium by the offer of more money. Or for the heads of a football department who understood exactly how important the big man had become to everything they’re trying to achieve.

For Gray, the influence of this likeable 25-year-old goes far beyond the odd dramatic goal – yes, THAT late equaliser against Aberdeen in November tops the list, but it’s not alone – and some stand-out defensive performances in big wins over both Celtic and Rangers. Bushiri’s dedication, commitment and willingness to learn, even if that meant biding his time as he struggled to make the starting XI during a calamitous early start to the campaign, sets an examples for others to follow.

Former club captain hails ‘real leader’ who sets example

“I am delighted that we’ve been able to agree a three-year deal with Rocky,” said Gray, the former club captain adding: “Rocky played a huge part in our success last season not only on the pitch but off it in the dressing room too.

“As a character, he’s a perfect role model; he always works as hard as he can, is consistently trying to push himself, and he’s a real leader.

“As a player, it was clear to see we saw the best of him last season. He has the perfect physical attributes for Scottish football and was growing in confidence and developing week on week.

“We look forward to working with him and helping him develop further over the next few years.”

Since signing for Hibs in January 2022, Bushiri has made over a century of appearances for the club. He’s developed as a player over that time. And his return to the starting XI last season, allied to a change of formation, was a catalyst for Gray’s men climbing from the relegation zone to finish third in the Scottish Premiership.

There was more money on offer for him elsewhere this summer. But Bushiri will report to East Mains with Hibernian’s other international travellers – all given an extra week off – this morning because he wants to be part of what Hibs are building.

International defender Bushiri had ‘a number of teams’ chasing him

Sporting director Malky Mackay backed up Gray’s assessment of Bushiri as a character, confirming: “Unsurprisingly, there were a number of teams interested in Rocky this summer, so we’re really pleased he saw his future with us.

“We want to keep good people and good players at the football club, and Rocky is both of those. He’d a leader in the dressing room, cares about his teammates, and cares about the football club.

“He has great ambitions moving forward and a deep desire to play for DR Congo, and we want to help him achieve those. I look forward to seeing him out on the pitch again at Easter Road.”

Bushiri’s decision to stay is a vote of confidence in his team-mates and the coaching staff. Just as the club’s willingness to reward his progress is a statement of intent about how much they value the player.

Gray has prioritised a desire to keep the band together, so to speak, after hitting such a rich vein of form – including a spectacular unbeaten run of 17 straight league games – over the second half of last season. Getting Bushiri back on board removes the need for him to scour the market for a centre-half, given the big man’s line-leading abilities.

Hibs still expect to be active in the summer market, with a lot of focus now switching to Sunderland prospect Nectar Triantis. The Australian midfielder excelled on his second loan stint at Easter Road last season, winning the club’s Young Player of the Year award and finding himself alongside £20 million-rated Daizen Maeda on the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year short list.

Dundee utility player Josh Mulligan is in the process of securing a move as a free agent, although there will be compensation to be paid for the 22-year-old, who has been a regular at Dens Park for the last three seasons. And Gray is in the market for at least one striker to tackle the twin challenge of another league campaign and – Hibs hope – an extended European run.